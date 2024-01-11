Former AOA member Yuna to tie the knot February 18 in private ceremony; GALACTIKA’s Kang Junghoon rumored to be groom

Former AOA member Yuna, a top third-generation female idol, is set to tie the knot in February. As per an exclusive report by Edaily, Yuna will have a private wedding ceremony on February 18.

Media reports on January 11 KST confirm that former AOA member Yuna (Seo Yuna, 31) is getting married. According to reports, Yuna is set to host her wedding ceremony at a Seoul wedding hall on February 18. Having already wrapped up their wedding photoshoot, she and her fiancé are currently in the process of distributing invitations to significant guests.

Yuna's future spouse is identified as Kang Jung Hoon, renowned as one half of the music production duo Team Galactika. Notable for producing hits like SISTAR19’s Ma Boy, ZE:A’s Aftereffect, TWICE’s Heart Shaker, and ITZY’s DALLA DALLA and Wannabe, Team Galactika has left a significant mark. Following the conclusion of AOA’s activities, Yuna continues to support Team Galactika, contributing lyrics, compositions, and backing vocals using the stage name e.NA.

Following the conclusion of AOA's activities, Yuna has transitioned into the role of a pilates and yoga instructor. She shares glimpses of her daily life and work on her personal Instagram account.

AOA, which stands for Ace of Angels, is a South Korean girl group formed by FNC Entertainment. The original eight-member line-up in 2012 included: Choa, Jimin, Yuna, Youkyung, Hyejeong, Mina, Seolhyun, and Dohwa. Youkyung departed in 2016, Choa in 2017 due to mental health reasons, Mina in 2019 to pursue acting, Jimin in 2020 amid bullying allegations and Yuna in 2021. Presently, the group is composed of Seolhyun, Hyejeong, and Dohwa.

AOA commenced their career by simultaneously promoting as both a dance group and a band. Their official debut took place in July 2012 with the release of the single album Angel's Story. The group gained nationwide success in 2014, marked by a string of hit songs that positioned them as prominent figures among girl groups of their era. The track Heart Attack debuted at the pinnacle of various charts upon its release, emerged as one of the most downloaded songs in 2015, and sustained a remarkable presence as one of the longest-charting singles on Melon's top 100 chart.

