Ex-AOA's Yuna confirms wedding plans with GALACTIKA’s Friday who produced for ITZY and SISTAR19; see PICS

Yuna, former AOA member, has officially affirmed her engagement to Kang Jung Hoon, alias Friday from GALACTIKA. The couple is set to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony this February, exclusively joined by their closest friends and family.

On January 11, Yuna, the former AOA member, confirmed the swirling reports of her impending marriage to composer Kang Jung Hoon, widely recognized as Friday from the acclaimed music production duo GALACTIKA. Known for composing hits like ITZY’s DALLA DALLA, SISTAR19’s Ma Boy, and ZE:A’s Aftermath, Kang Jung Hoon has left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene.

The couple is set to embark on their journey of marital bliss this February, opting for an intimate wedding exclusively attended by their close friends and family. Yuna shared the heartwarming news, along with two enchanting photos from their wedding shoot, expressing her genuine emotions and gratitude.

In a heartfelt message, Yuna conveyed her joy in finding a life companion who positively influenced her through thick and thin. The couple's decision to have a private celebration reflects their desire for an intimate and meaningful union.

As Yuna reflects on her post-debut journey, she expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from fans. She pledges to continue sharing and spreading the love she has received while asking for warm blessings for their future. The announcement concludes with Yuna extending New Year wishes for happiness and prosperity to all.

More details about Yuna and Friday

Born on December 30, 1992, in South Korea, Seo Yu Na, popularly known as Yuna, is a versatile artist recognized for her roles as a singer, actress, and yoga instructor. She gained prominence as a former member of the South Korean girl group AOA, showcasing her talents in sub-groups like AOA Black and AOA Cream. Yuna made her debut with AOA on July 30, 2012, marking a significant moment in K-pop history. Her debut single album, Angels' Story, and the title track Elvis showcased her captivating presence and vocal prowess, contributing to AOA's success in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Kang Jung Hoon, renowned as Friday from the music production duo GALACTIKA, is a prominent figure in the industry, credited for composing chart-topping hits such as ITZY’s DALLA DALLA, SISTAR19’s Ma Boy, and ZE:A’s Aftermath. His creative prowess and contributions have solidified GALACTIKA's reputation as an influential producer in the K-pop scene.

