Korean BL dramas have gained significant popularity in recent years, both domestically and internationally. These dramas typically revolve around romantic relationships between male characters and explore themes such as love, friendship, identity, and societal acceptance. What makes Korean BL dramas stand out is that they bring their own unique cultural context and narrative styles to the genre.

Without further ado, let’s check out the upcoming BL dramas which will be released on April 2024.

Korean BL dramas in April 2024

1. Love Is Like a Cat

Directed by Kwon Nam Ki, the BL K-drama stars famous Thai actor Mew, who has previously worked in the popular BL series TharneType. Alongside him, JUSTB’s JM will be playing the lead role. A global superstar, Piuno, has an irrational fear of animals, which stems from a childhood trauma.

However, some people know the secret and conspire to bring him down. The only way to save his career is to work at a pet daycare. Along the way, he develops feelings for the daycare’s director, Dae Byeol. It will be interesting to witness how the relationship evolves with time. The K-drama premiered on April 1, 2024, and each new episode airs every Monday.



2. Boys Be Brave

Based on the webtoon Can’t Confess, the BL K-drama follows Kim Jin Woo who has a secret crush on his friend Jun Ki Sub. However, due to some circumstances, they end up staying together for a while. But the plan for the short stay turns into a permanent one eventually, which makes things difficult for Kim Jin Woo.

The situation becomes impossible for him to handle and hide his true feelings, will he be able to confess his love for his friend? Starring Kim Sung Hyun and Nam Shi An in the lead roles, the show is directed by Lim Hyun Hee and written by Lee Shin Won. The series is scheduled to release on April 25, 2024, and will have a total of 8 episodes.

3. Gray Shelter

Starring Lee Jae Bin and Jang Woo Young in the lead roles, the plot follows Cha Soo Hyuk, who is living a mundane day-to-day life with no goals or aspirations. However, fate gets him reunited with his old friend, Lee Yoon Dae who used to live with his girlfriend. After their breakup, he has nowhere to go and finds himself seeking help from Cha Soo Hyuk. Their relationship eventually develops into more than friendship, making it complicated with time. The series is set to release on April 11, 2024. The series will consist of a total of 8 episodes, which will be released simultaneously.

The above-mentioned names are just a few K-dramas that will be released in the coming days. It is expected that many more shows showcasing similar themes that explore same-sex relationships are in the making. Shows like this normalize the stigma surrounding LGTQ content and validate the community which faces discrimination often.

Korean BL dramas frequently feature well-developed characters, intricate plotlines, and realistic portrayals of romance, which appeal to a diverse audience. With each new release, Korean BL dramas continue to push boundaries, challenge stereotypes, and contribute to the growing visibility and representation of LGBTQ+ narratives in mainstream media.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Ma Dong Seok thanked then-unknown 'wife' Ye Junghwa in awards speech