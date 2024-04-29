My Hero Academia Season 7: Will Star And Stripe Die In The Anime? Manga Spoilers Explain Her Role

Warning: This content contains manga spoilers for My Hero Academia. Reader discretion is advised for those avoiding future plotlines.

It will be this week that fans finally get to meet the world hero, Star and Stripe, and make her entry into the world of My Hero Academia. With the seventh season lined up with a final release date for the coming weeks, the Star And Stripe Arc is all set to bring the story to an all-new alter. And what is interesting to note here is that this American hero is more in danger than anyone from the world of BNHA. Here's what the fate of her character looks like in the manga.

Will Star and Stripe Survive In My Hero Academia Season 7?

There is a lot of discourse around the fate of Star and Stripe in the current arc of the story. And a lot of this discussion is certainly true. Tormura Shigaraki is at this point in the story where he is looking for modes to harness the powers given by All For One. And knowing that the American Hero, Star and Stripe will be entering Japan, he has all the plans to sabotage her entry and try to steal her quirk.

As in the manga, Tomura uses her entryway as the time to attack her. His idea is to use Decay and steal her quirk, New Order, from her. This quirk is described as something that allows the user to touch any object, say its name, and then manipulate it to move in any manner possible.

As the battle between the two sides takes place, Star and Stripe do not survive the heavy attacks coming from the other way and eventually lose their life.

How does the battle pan out?

Judging from the story that left the fans in Season 6, the first few episodes of the seventh season are expected to showcase the battle between Tomura Shigaraki and Star. While the American Hero will manage to overpower this villain at the beginning, there will come a time when Tomura will manage to get the upper hand. And thus, Shigaraki's Decay will finally overtake Star's New Order.

However, as he manages to steal her quirk, there sure is a way where this hero will project harm on Tomura even after her death. It will be interesting to see how this storyline pans out on the screens and differs from the manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.