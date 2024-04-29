Malavika Mohanan hits back at troll asking her to join an acting class

After delivering two underwhelming projects in the last two years, Malavika Mohanan is preparing herself to make a grand comeback. While audiences eagerly wait to see the actress again on the big screen, her reply to a fan question during a Q&A session on social media is now going viral.

Malavika Mohanan gets trolled during Q&A session

On April 29, 2024, Malavika shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), starting a Q&A session for her fans. She wrote: “#AskMalavika and shoot your questions!”

The comment section was flooded with multiple questions and requests in no time. However, one of the users on the platform asked Malavika Mohanan in Tamil if she was going to join an acting class.

The Petta star responded by writing: “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

Malavika’s reply to the troll

akka epo acting class poga poreenga?#AskMalavika — Divya (@desiipasta) April 29, 2024

akka epo acting class poga poreenga?#AskMalavika — Divya (@desiipasta) April 29, 2024

As soon as Mohanan replied, there was a lineup of reactions where the public criticized her for the choice of words. Most of them targeted her for the fact that she used the word "relevant" to describe a person from the audience.

Meanwhile, a few others even spoke up about her acting skills, and another person said that her arrogance and attitude would make her vanish.

She is relevant coz she is one of the audience watching your films. First learn to respect your audience. — Shalu (@Shalu94280451) April 29, 2024

Reason why you'll always be sidekick dng glamour roles for life!! Arrogance and attitude will make u vanish — AGK (@itzme_av) April 29, 2024

You cannot act whatsoever. Tell me what would you be without the show on insta and in movies? Do not ever tell the fans to become relevant because we are taking care of our parents, going work and earning money. We are relevant. Cooked you hard respond if you can. — ModernSchoolMaharaja (@BMaharajaG) April 29, 2024

Malavika Mohanan on the work front

Although the Pattam Pole star’s last two films could not meet the expectations, she is all set to return with two big projects. She will share the screen with Vikram in Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and K.E. Gnanavel Raja.

Apart from being in the director’s seat, Pa. Ranjith also penned the screenplay with Tamil Prabha and Azhagiya Periyavan. While the cinematography is handled by A. Kishor Kumar, the soundtrack will be composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Thangalaan was supposed to be released sometime in April 2024; further updates are currently awaited.

Further, Malavika Mohanan will make her Telugu debut with the romantic horror The Raja Saab. Prabhas, Niddhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar portray the lead roles in the film, which is directed by Maruthi. Thaman S. will provide the music. The Raja Saab is reportedly scheduled to be released in December this year or January 2025.

