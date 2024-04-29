'In Love With The Title': Gypsy Rose Blanchard On Her New Memoir My Time To Stand Releasing Next Year

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is launching her memoir!

As someone who has a story to tell, Blanchard pours her heart out and hopes her upcoming book My Time To Stand helps people find their “purpose.” Her story will be less dramatized than the documentary and film adaptations and will delve into "independence, self-forgiveness and resilience."

All about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s upcoming memoir

Her memoir My Time To Stand is not self-written but a team effort from Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani. BenBella Books will be publishing the book by January 2025.

Blanchard spoke to People’s Magazine about her new big venture and said that she loved the title of her book.

She revealed that the title doesn’t simply address her stand in life but also the pain and struggle that went into finding her purpose. She also believed that it’s possible for anyone to find their purpose, which is something she hopes to achieve with the book.

"That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book," she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Why does the title ring so true to Gypsy’s life?

She allegedly murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who tortured a completely healthy Gypsy into believing that she was chronically ill and needed feeding tubes and a wheelchair to survive.

Gypsy was convicted of murder and served her prison time, which was cut short from 10 years to 8 years and was released in 2023. Having been confined to a wheelchair her whole life, the first time she stood up was to take her stand and run free from her mother.

The second time she took a stand, she committed a crime she “will regret forever.” But with this memoir, she chooses to take the stand to tell her story her way.

So, her story in My Time To Stand is a metaphor for key moments in her life and a perfect title for her memoir.

How will the memoir be different from the documentaries?

Gypsy’s story is not a mystery to people! Many renditions of her story have been made, including the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and the award-winning Hulu film The Act starring Joey King.

However, these stories have been an exaggerated and dramatized version of what took place in real life. That’s what the book will not have! Gypsy jots down the introspection she did with herself about her life.

Advertisement

“The documentary focused on my journey to parole and my in-prison marriage. It is very much outward-facing. But as a survivor desperate to figure out ways to inspire others to find hope, it’s necessary to face inward—to question, to be introspective," she told People.

She wishes to describe her journey rather than explain it so that the readers can have a vivid experience of how her life has been.

My Time to Stand: A Memoir will be released in January 2025 and is available to pre-order now!