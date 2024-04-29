Bollywood Newswrap, April 29: Varun-Janhvi joined by Sanya Malhotra- Rohit Saraf in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; Shraddha Kapoor to star in rumored beau Rahul Mody's next movie?

On the twenty-ninth day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry witnessed several notable events. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf joined Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Meanwhile, reports surfaced online about Shraddha Kapoor's potential role in a new film by her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. These were among the five standout news stories that garnered attention in the world of Hindi cinema on April 29, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 29, 2024

1. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf have joined the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Shashank Khaitan has cast Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf for pivotal roles in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

2. Shraddha Kapoor to headline Rahul Mody's next project?

According to a Mid Day report, Rahul Mody will fund Shraddha Kapoor's next project. A source mentioned, "The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

3. Ibrahim Ali Khan promises to make his Instagram debut

Today Ibrahim Ali Khan got spooted in the city. The paparazzi asked him, “Ibrahim bhai aapko kahan par follow karein, aap Instagram pe bhi nahin ho (Where should we follow you, you’re not even on Instagram).” In response to this, Iggy said, “Main nahin use karta bhai, Main aaun Instagram pe? (I don’t use it, should I come on Instagram?), further prompting Paps to request him to be on social media.

Advertisement

Before leaving, Ibrahim Ali Khan promised to debut on social media as he said, “Kal 11 baje (Tomorrow 11 a.m.),” while the shutterbugs also assured to follow him.

Check it out:

4. Mahira Khan praises Arijit Singh

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to her Instagram and shared a chunk from Arijit Singh’s concert where he can be heard taking her name and talking about the song Zaalima.

Sharing this video, Mahira captioned it as, “I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!"

Take a look:

5. Arushi Sharma's husband Vaibhav Vishant intends to write a script on their love story

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Vaibhav Vishant talked about his relationship with Arushi Sharma and called it a whirlpool of emotions which he wishes to represent on screen someday.

ALSO READ: When Kriti Sanon was hurt by Mukesh Chhabra's lie about her; casting director REVEALS his struggle to 'fix that'