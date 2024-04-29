13 best Randeep Hooda movies which are standing proof of his versatility

Randeep Hooda movies have carved a niche in the hearts of cinephiles globally, with his unbeatable performances across various genres. From intense dramas to gripping thrillers, Hooda's career graph has several memorable characters leaving an everlasting mark on audiences. Here's a curated list of some of the best Randeep Hooda movies that prove his craft of acting and talent that is unmatchable.

13 best Randeep Hooda movies that are a must-watch:-

1. Sarbjit

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha

- Director: Omung Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

- Movie Genre: Biographical Drama

- Release Year: 2016

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Sarbjit, Randeep plays the lead character - Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan for alleged espionage. Hooda's performance as Sarabjit was largely appreciated by both critics and audiences alike.

2. Highway

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt

- Director: Imtiaz Ali

- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

- Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

- Release Year: 2014

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Highway, Randeep essays the role of Mahabir Bhati, a rugged truck driver who forms an unlikely bond with a young woman, played by Alia Bhatt. Hooda's portrayal of Mahabir's complex character makes this a must-watch tale of self-discovery. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Laal Rang

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi

- Director: Syed Ahmad Afzal

- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

- Release Year: 2016

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

In Laal Rang, Randeep Hooda shines as Shankar, a blood bank technician involved in the illegal trade of blood. His portrayal of Shankar's moral dilemma and dive into the murky world of crime is sure-shot a milestone of his career.

4. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi

- Director: Milan Luthria

- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

- Release Year: 2010

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prine Video

In this crime saga, Randeep helms the character of ACP Agnel Wilson who’s a determined cop locked in a battle of wits with the city's underworld. This is indeed one of the best Randeep Hooda movies to add to your watch list.

5. Rang Rasiya

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Nandana Sen

- Director: Ketan Mehta

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama/Biography

- Release Year: 2014

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Zee5

Rang Rasiya features Randeep Hooda as Raja Ravi Varma, the renowned Indian painter. The movie was tagged as a revolutionary milestone for Indian cinema and Hooda’s performance was lauded largely by critics.

6. Kick

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

- Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

- IMDB Rating: 6/10

- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

- Release Year: 2014

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In this action-packed entertainer, Randeep Hooda plays the role of Himanshu Tyagi, a tough and determined cop on the trail of a notorious thief. This is one of the Randeep Hooda best movies to stream.

7. Beeba Boys

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Ali Momen

- Director: Deepa Mehta

- IMDB Rating: 5/10

Advertisement

- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

- Release Year: 2015

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

Beeba Boys sees Randeep in the character of Jeet Johar, a charismatic and ambitious gangster figuring out the complexities of the criminal underworld.

8. Main Aur Charles

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha

- Director: Prawaal Raman

- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

- Release Year: 2015

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Main Aur Charles, Randeep Hooda plays Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer and con man. Hooda's chilling portrayal of Sobhraj's cunning and charm makes this movie a great watch.

9. Jism 2

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Sunny Leone

- Director: Pooja Bhatt

- IMDB Rating: 3.1/10

- Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

- Release Year: 2012

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

Randeep Hooda's portrayal of Kabir, a conflicted intelligence officer caught in a web of desire and fraud, entertains audiences largely in this erotic thriller. Despite mixed reviews for the film, Hooda's performance stands out largely in this one.

10. Sultan

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama/Sport

- Release Year: 2016

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Sultan, Randeep Hooda plays Fateh Singh, a seasoned wrestling coach who mentors the protagonist, played by Salman Khan. Hooda's performance in this sports drama was a point of appreciation by many cinephiles.

11. Murder 3

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aditi Rao Hydari

- Director: Vishesh Bhatt

- IMDB Rating: 5/10

- Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

- Release Year: 2013

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Randeep Hooda plays Vikram in this who’s a moon-over photographer caught in a complex love triangle. Watch out for this one if you love psychological thrillers.

12. Baaghi 2

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Advertisement

- Director: Ahmed Khan

- IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

- Release Year: 2018

- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In this high-octane action thriller, Randeep Hooda essays the role of LSD, a mysterious and puzzling cop aiding the protagonist in his quest for justice.

13. Heroine

- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Kareena Kapoor Khan

- Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Advertisement

- IMDB Rating: 5/10

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release Year: 2012

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

In Heroine, Randeep Hooda essays the role of Angad, a renowned actor who finds himself caught in the glitzy world of Bollywood. In whatever screen presence Hooda has received in this one, he stands out largely.

Which of these Randeep Hooda movies are your favorites? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 15 best Om Puri movies to celebrate the veteran cinema legend