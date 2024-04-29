Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been occupied with a variety of projects since leaving their official duties.

In 2020, they made waves when they announced their intention to step down as senior royals. It was around this same period that they established their own nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation. The goal of this charity is to bring communities together, both online and offline. The next year, they confirmed they were leaving their royal duties for good. In March 2021, they moved to the United States to raise their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

In addition to their charitable work, they completed some business deals. They worked together on Netflix and Spotify. They signed a $20 million deal with Spotify for an exclusive partnership that will last until the end of 2020 with Archewell Audio.

Harry talked candidly about why he and Meghan took on multimillion-dollar projects in a March 2021 interview with CBS. The former military pilot revealed that the Firm cut them off financially once they left the royal family. To sustain themselves and their family, they depended on the money Charles inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana.

However, he was able to rely on the inheritance left by his mother, Princess Diana, to support them.

Meghan's first podcast series, Archetypes, was a huge success after debuting in August 2022. It quickly became the top podcast in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. In the first season, Meghan had conversations with notable guests like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Andy Cohen.

Despite the podcast's popularity, it wasn't renewed for a second season. In June 2023, Meghan and Harry announced that their partnership with Spotify had ended after three years. In a joint statement to Deadline, Spotify and Archewell Audio expressed pride in the series they created together and announced their mutual decision to part ways.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Meghan's team at the talent agency WME, with whom she signed in early 2023, expressed similar opinions. According to the statement, the Archetypes crew is still pleased of the show they produced at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the 'Archetypes' audience on another platform.

Harry as BetterUp Executive

In March 2021, Harry was appointed as the chief impact officer of the wellness startup. In a statement at the time, the Duke of Sussex highlighted his personal experience with a remarkable BetterUp coach, which helped him gain a fresh outlook on life. He highlighted that he came to understand the need of building both mental and physical toughness while serving in the military. The numerous people and authorities he has had the honor to engage with and learn from over the years have influenced his perspective of resilience and how to develop it.

The Aspen Institute Commissioner

Just a day after Harry was appointed as the BetterUp CIO, it was revealed that the founder of the Invictus Games would also take on a role as one of 15 commissioners for a non-profit organization in the United States.The goal of this organization is to address the nation's disinformation problems.

Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare

Harry's much awaited novel, Spare, was released in January 2023. He wrote about his interactions with members of the royal family, including Prince William and King Charles III, in this open book. As William's presumed heir, Harry reflected on his job, the impact of his mother's death, how he came to love Meghan, and the events leading up to their departure from royal duties.

Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures

Harry and Meghan launched their nonprofit organization, Archewell, soon after stepping back from their roles in early 2020. They aimed to uplift communities through this charity. In September 2020, they struck a multi-year deal with Netflix, known as Archewell Productions, reportedly valued at nearly $100 million.Debuting in December 2022, their first production was the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which provided details of their romance and their separation from the royal family. Despite rumors of conflicts with platforms like Spotify, Spotify continued to have a good working relationship and were planning additional collaborations and they inked a $20 million deal with Spotify for Archewell Audio, helping Meghan to launch her podcast Archetypes in August 2022 and continue it through June 2023.

