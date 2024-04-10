Ma Dong Seok has been confirmed to finally hold a formal wedding ceremony with Ye Junghwa in the coming days. The couple has been married for three years but has kept the life event under wraps. However, during an award acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, including the cast and crew, which took everyone by surprise.

Ma Dong Seok and Ye Junghwa's sudden marriage announcement

On April 6, 2024, it was reported that Ma Dong Seok tied the knot with his long-time partner Ye Junghwa in a wedding ceremony. Although the couple had been married since 2021, they did not celebrate the event due to busy schedules. However, the couple has finally decided to hold a ceremony and reaffirm the relationship through a private affair with friends and family.

The announcement of their marriage was rather unconventional and surprising. On October 20, 2022, at the 12th Beautiful Arts Awards, the actor received an award for his role in the movie Roundup. He began the acceptance speech by talking about his experiences as a producer and an actor, and he thanked the organization for validating his work. Moreover, he thanked the crew and his co-stars of the movie. Lastly, he also thanked his beautiful wife, Ye Junghwa.

Although the couple announced their relationship publicly in 2016, the fans were unaware they had already registered for marriage. After a few years of being together, they got engaged shortly after and legally married in 2021. The sudden news took everyone by surprise, along with the audience present at the ceremony.

After three years, they will celebrate the new chapter of their lives. A representative of their agency, Big Punch Entertainment, revealed that the two will hold the wedding ceremony on May 26, 2024.

Apart from being in the same agency, the two have worked together in movies such as The Outlaws in 2017 and Soul-Mate in 2018, where Ma Dong Seok appeared in the lead roles, and Ye Junghwa made guest appearances. Ma Dong Seok gained immense fame following his role in Train to Busan. Moreover, he also ventured into Hollywood by starring in the Marvel superhero film The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, and more.

