High School DxD Spinoff Junior High School DxD Gets May 2024 Launch Window; DEETs Inside

It was back in October 2023 that Kadokawa revealed an all-new series for the fans of High School DxD. While the fifth season of the original anime is still in a state of limbo, the new project announcement was received with excitement. And months after the first reveal, the makers are back with major updates on the spin-off light novel project, Junior High School DxD. Here is all you need to know about the latest update.

Junior High School DxD Light Novel Gets 2024 Release Window

High School DxD's official Twitter, now X, was updated with the final release date for Junior High School DxD. And so, the light novel comes out with its first outing on May 17, 2024. Moreover, the title of the first volume of the LN is going to be 'The Transfer Student is a Samurai Girl.' The series is authored by Rippū Shinonome and illustrated by Miyama-Zero.

What will be the plot?

As reported by Anime Trending, the storyline of Junior High School DxD will revolve around Miyamoto Musashi. After entering school, the seemingly normal girl will come under the possession of a magical sword. And this is where her normal life will turn upside down.

The powers of this sword are revealed to be that of absorbing the powers of an opponent and giving it to the wielder. But the catch here is the fact that all of the powers are then stored in the owner's chest. As this happens, the powers start to hinder Miyamoto's plan of making friends and socializing.

And so, it will be interesting to see how the story pans out in the chapters and volumes that come ahead.

More about the franchise

High School DxD is an original light novel series by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrator Miyama-Zero. The comedy-harem series first came out in 2008 and has about 25 volumes so far. Along with this, the franchise has multiple manga and spin-off series under its banner. The newest of the ventures is the Junior High School DxD Light Novel.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

