Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott Take Their NFL Rivalry to the Red Carpet; Details Inside

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Dak Prescott have challenged each other on the NFL pitch for many years. The two of them recently attended different events with their partners and flaunted their fashion on the red carpet. Fans have chosen their side and Prescott seems to have won this battle.

Patricks Mahomes hosts an auction for his foundation

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes hosted The Mahomes Foundation charity gala on Saturday. The event was held in Las Vegas and Mahomes’ teammate attended the event with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. It was an auction-based event where all of the generated money was donated to children and families needing resources. Kelce and Swift auctioned four tickets for the musician’s Eras Tour set to resume in the summer.

Brittany Mahomes had put on a gorgeous beige dress while Patrick Mahomes chose to go with a light blue ensemble. The charity event was surely a beautiful gesture by the Super Bowl MVP to contribute to society. The Chiefs would be eyeing another Super Bowl under their star quarterback.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Drinks Beer From a Trophy After Auctioning Taylor Swift’s Tour Tickets at Mahomes’ Charity Event Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dak Prescott attends Celebrity Fight Night

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos were in Arizona for Celebrity Fight Night. The couple spent their weekend attending the event which raises money for cancer research. Prescott lost his mother to cancer while he was playing college football. This event means a lot for the Cowboys’ quarterback.

Prescott had a stunning look in the brown pinstripe suit that he paired with loafers. His girlfriend Ramos looked equally beautiful in a red strapless dress showing off her legs. The Cowboys quarterback would be looking forward to better the team’s result from last season.

Although Mahomes might have been better on the field with his Super Bowl collection, Prescott surely beat him at fashion. Both players will be returning to their squads soon as teams begin to prepare for the next season following the 2024 NFL draft.