This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

My Hero Academia is one of the most beloved manga and anime series in the world right now. Kohei Horitoshi has created many beloved characters in his manga including Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and many more. However, there have also been characters that fans have grown to hate.

A prime example of this would be Shoto’s father Endeavor, who, despite being a Pro Hero, is one of the most disliked characters of the series because of his treatment towards his children. Even after his redemption arc, people do not seem to like him. Another example of this would be Midoriya’s classmate Minoru Mineta, who seems to be universally hated for his behavior with women, which is often perverted.

Why is Mineta hated so much throughout the series?

Mineta is one of the students of class 1-A in the U.A. But his behavior towards women, and even towards the girls in his class, makes him universally hated. He once groped Tsuyu Asui when she was helping him and has tried to spy on his other female characters many times throughout the series.

Another reason why fans do not seem to like him is because of how useless his quirk seems to be. Mineta’s quirk is called Pop-Off, which allows him to produce purple, sticky balls from his head which can then be adhered to any surface. Decidedly, it is one of the weakest quirks to have appeared in My Hero Academia. However, looking at how Mineta’s disposition seems to be changing and his recent success in battles in team settings all seem to point to the fact that Mineta might be one of the key players during the upcoming big fight of the Heroes and U.A. students against All For One.

Will Mineta get a redemption arc before the end of the manga?

The My Hero Academia is nearing its end as the final fight against All For One has already commenced. And it seems that Mineta might have had a change of heart which might be directing us towards a redemption arc during the final battle.

Even though Mineta’s quirk seems useless in most settings, we saw during the Final Exam Arc that in the right setting, it could prove to be useful, especially if it’s a team fight. In Minato and Sero’s battle against Midnight in the Final Exam Arc, we saw Mineta successfully use his quirk against the Pro Hero.

With that fight, Mineta has already proved that his quirk works best in fast-paced team battles. And since the fight against All For One will probably be the most intense team battle the heroes have ever fought, Mineta has a chance of proving himself to his friends and the fans in the upcoming chapters. Mineta’s attacks might not be completely useless against All For One as his quirk is a great way to immobilize opponents. And even if the villain manages to counter his attacks, just a few seconds delay could cause the tide to change in the heroes’ favor. With that, Mineta might finally have his moment of redemption that can improve his stature in the eyes of the fans a bit.

