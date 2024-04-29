Scotty McCreery Makes American Idol Return As Performer

Scotty McCreery became a popular name after winning the tenth season of American Idol in 2011. He was the youngest male winner ever. Since he won the show, the star released five studio albums. And, now he makes a return to the show as a performer.

McCreery has returned to the stage where he got his start to promote his soon-to-be-released album, Rise & Fall. He performed the album’s lead single, Cab In A Solo, marking his first televised performance of the heartbreak ballad.

Scotty McCreery makes American Idol return as a performer

Scotty McCreery is again on the stage of American Idol. This time, for a special performance. He performed the lead single off his upcoming sixth studio album, Rise and Fall. The album will be released on May 10.

Sharing a post on X, McCreery surprised fans when he announced he was returning to American Idol. “I’m returning to American Idol this Sunday as a performer! Catch me on ABC or stream on Hulu.”

Before he returns to the show, in an interview with Country Now, the singer said that it's fun to be here again and perform here where it all started.

“It’s fun. Especially as ‘Cab In A Solo’ is kind of starting to peak on the charts…So it’ll be fun to play that on TV show where I got started." He also shared his excitement to meet this year's participants and recalled the moment when he was just like them sitting at the other end.

“I’m always happy to chat and help them any way I can. I mean, it’s a ringer they put you through on Idol. Any of those TV shows, not just Idol. It’s a lot at once and you’ve got to just do your best to get through it and sound good and pick great songs and look confident,” he told the outlet. “If I can help, I love doing that stuff.”

What do you need to know about Scotty McCreery?

The season 10 winner has built quite a successful country music career, having won winning several awards, which include a CMT Music Award for USA Breakthrough Video of the Year, an ACM award for Best New Artist, and an ACM award for Artist of the Year: New Artist. He's released five studio albums, including his latest release Same Truck, which included his lead single You Time, which became McCreery's fourth consecutive single to reach No. 1. on the US Country Airplay chart.

McCreery has also released several Top 20 songs, including The Trouble with Girls, and I Love You, as well as a Top 10 single, See You Tonight.

He was praised by the judges for his growth throughout the season and the way he mastered his storytelling abilities. McCreery also won over the TV audience, thanks to his strong voice, poise under pressure, and humble, Christian values.

The reality star published his first book, Go Big or Go Home, and was brought under new management in 2016. In 2024, McCreery received one of country music's crowning achievements when he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted on April 20 by his childhood hero Josh Turner.

In September 2017, Scotty McCreery became engaged to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal and they got married on June 16, 2018, in North Carolina.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards 2024: Scotty McCreery Wins Digital-First Performance Of The Year