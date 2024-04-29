15 best Tiger Shroff dialogues that pack a punch

Tiger Shroff's dialogues have captivated the hearts of fans and dominated social media, becoming a meme favorite. He is regarded as one of the fittest performers in Bollywood. In a short period, the act captured moviegoers' hearts with his sparkling dancing skills and screen presence. The actor's dialogues are very appreciated by his followers.

Be it Tiger Shroff’s dialogue in Heropanti or power-packed punches from the Baaghi franchise, the actor has delivered it all in his classic style. So, here are some of Tiger Shroff’s dialogues from the action star's prior films. Let's look at them.

15 best Tiger Shroff dialogues that you can’t miss

Choti bacchi ho kya?

Movie - Heropanti

Are you a small girl?

(Heropanti karega?) - Kya karun yaar sabko aati nahi ... meri jaati nahi

Movie - Heropanti

(You want to be a hero?) - What to do everyone doesn't know how to become one ... and I can't lose it

Agar tera mera koi connection hai, toh agli baar jab baarish hogi ... hum apne aap mil jayenge

Advertisement

Movie - Baaghi

If you and I have any connection, then the next time it rains ... we both will meet automatically Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta ... mere bhai pe aati toh main phod deta

Movie - Baaghi 3

If I'm hurt then I can leave you alone ... but if my brother is hurt then I'll break you apart

Agar mere bhai ko kuch hua na ... toh kasam hamare baap ki ... tumhare desh ko is duniya ke nakshe se mitta dunga

Movie - Baaghi 3

If something happens to my brother ... then I swear on our father ... I'll erase your country from the map of this world

Munna, Munna Michael naam hai mera ... teen batti mein kisi se bhi poochega na ... toh haath pakadke ghar pe chhodega

Movie - Munna Michael

My name is Munna Michael ... if you ask anyone about me in the colony ... then he'll hold your hand and drop you at my place

Bachpan se lekar aaj tak chawl ki deewaar par tanga Michael Jackson ka poster mujhse kehta tha ... chal Munna uth ... dance as if there's no tomorrow ... as if no one's watching

Movie - Munna Michael

From my childhood till today, the poster of Michael Jackson hanging on the wall of my house has been saying this to me ... get up Munna ... dance as if there's no tomorrow ... as if no one's watching

Jinke apne khud ke sapne nahi hote ... unki poori life auron ke sapne poore karne mein lag jaati hai ... issi liye life mein apna sapna khud chhuno ... aur usse khuli aankhon se dekho ... taaki jab woh sach ho toh sabse pehle woh tumhe dikhe

Movie - Student Of The Year 2

Those who don't have their own dreams ... they spend their entire life trying to fulfill dreams of others ... that's why in life you should select your own dreams ... and you should see them with open eyes ... so that when they become a reality, you should be the first one to see them

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 best Tabu movies that showcase her acting prowess

Log rishton mein hadein paar karte hai ... mera ek aisa rishta tha jiske liye maine sarhadein paar kardi

Movie - Baaghi 3

People cross limits for their relationships ... I had one such relationship for which I crossed borders

Life agar maidan hai toh usse do hisso mein divide karo ... ek mein sapne, doosre mein asliyat ... jisse paar wohi karta hai joh bharosa kismat se zyada apni mehnat par kare

Movie - Student Of The Year 2

If life's a playground, then divide it in two parts ... put dreams in one part and reality in other ... now the one who has more faith in his hard work than in his luck, he's the one who crosses life successfully

Dance ke liye aukaat ki zaroorat nahi hoti hai ... chahe woh Bappa ka mandap ho ya tum jaiso ka nightclub

Movie - Munna Michael

You don't need to be of a certain status to dance ... be it the canopy of Lord Ganesha or a nightclub of people like you

Jis din kabaddi kabaddi khelte huye tere paale mein ghusunga ... teri izzat ke saath saath teri pehchaan ko bhi hawa mein uchaal dunga

Movie - Student Of The Year 2

The day I enter your side while playing kabaddi against you ... that day I'll toss your respect and your identity up in the air

Joh uniform mein rehta hai, woh hamesha form mein rehta hai ... joh khaaki pehenta hai, wohi mujrimon ko khaak mein milata hai ... aur jiske kandhon pe stars hote hai, wohi asli superstar hota hai

Movie - Baaghi 3

The one who wears a uniform always stays in the form ... the one who wears the police khaki dress is the one who destroys the criminals ... and the one who has stars of honor on his shoulders is the real superstar

Advertisement

Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum ... bachke rehna humse Hindustan hai hum

Movie - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

We're soldiers by heart and devils by mind ... beware of us as we're India

Zindagi mein agar aisa kuch chahiye joh pehle na mila ho ... toh aisa kuch karna padega joh pehle na kiya ho

Movie - Ganpath

If you want something in life that you haven't attained before ... then you'll have to do something that you've never done before

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche in Bollywood as a leading action star. With his impressive martial arts skills and fitness dedication, he continues delivering high-octane performances that thrill audiences. From his debut in Heropanti to recent blockbusters like War, Shroff has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the action genre.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 best Govinda dialogues that celebrate his versatility