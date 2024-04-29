Stephen A Smith BELIEVES Devin Booker Reportedly Wants to Join the Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns out of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Sunday night, hinting towards a significant future shift.

Devin Booker, who has been part of the team since 2015, is crucial to the Suns' ongoing season. His offensive versatility, leadership skills, and adaptability in undertakings such as running the offense demonstrate his vital role in the team.

Not only his scoring ability but also his playmaking skills attest to his importance, as emphasized by his stable high-level performance and substantial contribution to team victories.

Throughout Booker's tenure with the Suns, he has witnessed numerous teammates' arrivals and departures, along with changes in head coach and owner.

However, Stephen A. Smith believes Booker might be considering a departure. As per NBACentral, Smith suggests that Booker might aspire to join the New York Knicks. He conveyed,

“[Booker] might deny it, I haven’t spoken to him. I’m just telling you the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York,”

Smith's post triggered fan reactions, leading to many trolling him.

Heading into Game 4, Devin Booker had averaged just 20.3 points per game until he blasted a whopping 49 points. Despite his impressive record, his team often falls short, and Booker is not getting any younger. It would be understandable if he desires a transition, especially to a squad like the Knicks.

Phoenix Suns Swept Out of 2024 NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the star trio of the Phoenix Suns, can make early vacation plans. Phoenix Suns shockingly got swept out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by Minnesota.

The third-seeded Timberwolves outclassed the sixth-seeded Suns, winning all four rounds by an average margin of 15.5 points.

A slew of fans determined the Timberwolves as the underdogs ahead of the first-round showdown. Despite Phoenix winning all of its regular season match-ups against Minnesota, the Suns faced a tough time in the playoffs.

The Timberwolves escalated their defensive game, stifling the Suns' top performers. Phoenix lacked a defensive powerhouse who could contain superstar guard Anthony Edwards, and throughout the series, they suffered from an apparent deficit of depth.

Now, it's time for Suns' management to scrutinize their strategies and figure out a way to optimize their team. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Frank Vogel is likely to be replaced after their final loss on Sunday.

With a mere 103.5 offensive rating, the Suns ranked third last among all playoff teams. This would have marked the poorest offensive rating in the entire 2023-24 season, slashing a full three points per hundred possessions.

Kudos to Minnesota's defense, arguably the NBA's finest this season, led by likely Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert - not to overlook the contributions on the perimeter.

Anthony Edwards showcased that he can be a leading two-way player when focused on defense. Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had Phoenix's top performers restricted for most of the tournament.

