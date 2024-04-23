From TWICE's CHEER UP to Sistar's Touch My Body: K-pop songs produced by Apink's Bomi's boyfriend B.E.P's Rado

Apink member Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado have been confirmed to be in a relationship. Recent reports suggest that the couple have been dating for 7 years and started off in April 2017. Apink is a popular K-pop group known for songs like Mr Chu and more. The Black Eyed Pilseung has contributed to many popular K-pop songs like TWICE's Cheer, Apink's %%(Eung Eung) and more. The group consists of Rado and Choi Kyusung.

Who are Black Eyed Pilseung?

The Black Eyed Piseung are a producer duo under Highup Entertainment. The group consists of Choi Kyusung and Rado. They have also individually produced for T-ara, Hyun-ah, Beast, Noeul, Huh Gak and 4Minute and more.

Songs by Black Eyed Pilseung

TWICE: FANCY, CHEER UP, LIKEY, TT, Like OHH-AHH

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

CHUNG HA: Gotta Go, Roller Coaster

Chung Ha made her debut as a part of I.O.I on May 4, 2016. The group was officially disbanded in January 2017 following which the members took on their solo careers. Her solo endeavour kicked off with the EP Hands on Me in 2017. She also took part in the dance survival show Hit the Stage. Her claim to fame was the track GOTTA GO which was released in 2019.

STAY C: SO BAD, ASAP

Members of STAY C include Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J. The group made its debut in November 2020 with the first single album Star To A Young Culture. They are known for their tracks like ASAP, Bubble, Not Like You, RUN2U and more.

Refund Sisters: DON'T TOUCH ME

Refund Sisters were a temporary K-pop supergroup with MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Jessie, Lee Hyori, and Uhm Jung Hwa.

More about Yoon Bomi and Rado

Apink is a K-pop girl group who made their debut in 2011 with the EP Seven Springs of Apink. Members include Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bomi, Jeong Eunji, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Ha Young. Hong Yookyung left in 2013 and Son Naeun left in 2022. Apink is known for songs like Mr Chu, NoNoNo and more.

Bomi is the lead vocalist of the group. She made her debut as an actress in 2015 with the drama Love Detective Sherlock K. She is currently appearing in the hit drama Queen of Tears which airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Black Eyed Pilseung is a producer duo composed of producers Choi Kyu Sung and Rado. They have worked with popular K-pop groups like TWICE, Apink, MissA, SISTAR and more.

Apink member Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado have confirmed that they are in a relationship. On April 23, a South Korean media outlet reported that Yoon Bomi and Rado have been dating each other since April 2017. Responding to these reports, heir agencies swiftly confirmed the news that the two are indeed in a relationship. Apink's agency Choi Creative Lab confirmed that as reported in the articles, Yoon Bomi is maintaining a good relationship with Rado. They asked the public to understand that they would not be able to confirm any other details as it is the artist’s private life.

