Who is Rado? Black Eyed Pilseung's one-half and man behind STAYC dating Apink's Bomi

Apink’s Yoon Bomi is in an 8-year-long relationship with Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado. On April 23, early morning KST, reports surfaced about them dating each other. Shortly after, the artists’ respective agencies confirmed the news, while urging fans to view the couple with warmth and support. Hours later, the Apink member herself addressed the fans with a handwritten letter, detailing her relationship with Rado.

Who is Rado? Know his multiple ventures in the K-pop music industry

Rado is one of the top music producers, composers, and lyricists in the K-pop industry. He was born on July 11, 1984, as Song Joo Young. Later, he took up the professional name Rado. Prior to embarking on a journey as a talented producer, he was a member of former ballad band Someday, which lent voice to Boys Over Flowers’ OST Do You Know.

In his early career, he rose to fans’ attention by collaborating with rapper and record producer Dok2. On his hip-hop track titled That’s Me, he was featured for a few verses, brilliantly showcasing his vocal prowess.

Did you know Rado produced songs for TWICE, SISTAR, Apink, and more popular K-pop groups?

Through his label, Rado promises to produce fresh music, creating new values with his years of experience in the field. As the other half of Black Eyed Pliseung, he thrives to redefine intricate music genres characterized as a ballad, RnB, EDM, electronic dance, and hip-hop.

Alongside Choi Kyu Sang, he is the brain behind multiple hits songs of popular K-pop groups. The music duo’s best produces include TWICE’s TT, Cheer Up, Likey, Fancy, and Like OOH-AHH, SISTAR’s Touch My Body, Apink’s I’m So Sick, Eung Eung, and Dumhdurum.

In addition, Rado himself was a part of many chart-busting tracks’ production which include Apink’s My My, and Hush, 4Minute’s Volume Up, Trouble Maker’s ritual song, and Now. Before the formation of Black Eyed Pilseung, he was also reported to have collaborated with late producer Shinsadong Tiger, who was the man behind EXID’s many hit tracks.

Rado formed the girl group STAYC with the help of Black Eyed Pilseung’s other half

In 2020, alongside his business partner, Rado debuted the first girl group under BEP, which is named STAYC. Comprised of six members, the girl group continues to thrive in the realm of K-pop under Rado’s careful supervision.

He actively took part in the STAYC’s debut single album, which was released on November 12, 2020. Since then, he has been consistently supporting the group with all the needs to produce deft music.

In 2015, 2016, and 2019, his Black Eyed Pilseung won the Composer of the Year at the Gaon Chart K-pop Awards. In 2016, the musical duo also bagged the Best Producer of the Year at the prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Brief about Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Rado’s relationship

On April 23, through a handwritten letter, Apink’s Yoon Bomi acknowledged her relationship with Rado. Reports suggest the duo have seen each other since 2017, gradually getting to know each other with positive views.

The Apink member also stated that she was first introduced to the producer while working on one of the group’s songs. She said to have quickly connected with Rado. The Queen of Tears actress further revealed that his wise demeanor has helped her grow more mature and knowledgeable over the years.

As the duo confirms their relationship on this day, fans showered the couple with utmost love, wishing for them to maintain this longgoing heart-warming love life.

