Go Youn Jung’s upcoming K-drama has faced multiple issues during the show's filming. From production issues to script revision, several roadblocks have led to the delay of the much-anticipated series. Wise Resident Life is an upcoming new medical K-drama that was originally set to release in the first half of 2024 but has met with yet another delay.

Wise Resident Life faces production issues

On April 5, 2024, the news broke out that the broadcast of Wise Resident Life would be further delayed and it left fans distraught. Multiple reasons are contributing to the delay, but one of the major reasons is the aftermath of the expansion of the medical school quota in South Korea. The conflict between the doctors and the government has led to multiple protests across the country. Due to the unrest happening in society, the production team decided to delay the release of the K-drama.

While protesting, many residents have collectively resigned from their posts following the government's decision to boost medical school admissions by 2000. Calls from doctors and residents to halt the expansion and enhance working conditions. However, due to the shortage of doctors in hospitals, panic among the citizens is increasing. On April 4th, the President and Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association met for a private meeting but failed to reach any constructive solution.

Initially, the show was set to premiere right after the finale of Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. However, looking at the current climate in the country, everyone has reached a consensus to delay the release for a few days. However, the postponed release of the K-drama has further increased due to many other reasons.

The doctor’s strike was faced with public backlash, and due to that, every promotional activity had to be suspended by the production team. Moreover, the protests have also led to revisions and changes in the script. It has also been reported that the actors had to reshoot some of the scenes, and because of that, they have become extremely frustrated with the situation. However, they are constantly working hard and giving their all to complete the project.

The filming is taking place inside hospitals with due permission. They have rented two hospitals for the shoot and the filming is expected to be done by the end of May. The source from the production has also revealed to a South Korean media outlet that they cannot delay the show indefinitely because of their contract with the OTT platform. The anticipation among the K-drama community is increasing as they are extremely excited about the star-studded cast and have high expectations for the plot.

More about Wise Resident Life

Wise Resident Life is the spin-off of the popular medical drama, Hospital Playlist. The show will showcase the realistic lives of doctors and patients inside a hospital. Moreover, the plot will also explore the ever-evolving relationships among co-workers. Expectations are high from the series as its predecessor achieved a level of quality that not only showcased intricate medical cases but also consisted of relatable stories that the audience could connect with.

The K-drama stars Go Youn Jung in the lead role alongside Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won. Lee Min Soo directs the show and it is written by Lee Min Soo. Shin Won Ho and Lee Woo Jung are the original creators of the franchise. Moreover, the show is developed by CJ ENM Studios. The episodes will be broadcast through the South Korean network, tvN.