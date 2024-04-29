Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Sharing Cute PDA Moment at Charity Gala; See here

Taylor Swift went as Travis Kelce’s plus to his teammate’s charity gala and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an adorable moment that the couple shared.

A video posted by NFL star Patrick Mahomes is grabbing fans' attention. In another video that surfaced online, Kelce calls his singer girlfriend his “significant other.” Read more to know about Travis and Taylor’s wholesome moment.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at charity gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a charity gala in Las Vegas together recently. The Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala was hosted by Kansas City Chiefs player and Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes. In a video posted by Mahomes, Taylor and Travis can be seen walking into the gala while holding hands. A second video that surfaced online on X, showed Taylor and Travis holding hands while walking toward their table.

Travis calls Taylor his significant other

Taylor and Travis won hearts over when they decided to do their part at the charity gala. Taylor decided to make a special addition to the list of items that were on sale. In a video that surfaced on TikTok, Travis can be seen going up on stage to announce his “significant other” decision.

“I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other,” he said. The star added, “And uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.” He ended the announcement by asking the guests if they knew the Eras Tour. His question was answered by loud cheering.

A video that was posted on X showed Travis and Taylor seated beside Patrick and his wife Britanny. "Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning 4 of her tickets, this is insane! Let's go!,” auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla said. The tickets were finally bought at $80,000.

