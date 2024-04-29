Meet actor who was initially rejected in audition, did popular film franchise and worked with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to win hearts of many

Every year, several people come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming great actors. Every passion needs dedication and hard work and so is acting. Some rising actors make it to the top while some can't continue to the end. This article is a representation of one such actor who was initially rejected in an audition but later became a household name.

Today's pick for us is none other than the talented Manjot Singh. He played a crucial role in the Fukrey film franchise. He also worked with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others.

Manjot Singh's story of becoming a household name in the world of acting

The talented and handsome Manjot Singh was born on July 7, 1992, in New Delhi. He belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family. His mother is a housewife while his father is a businessman. He completed his schooling at the Hillwoods Academy, New Delhi.

When Manjot went to audition for Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, the casting director rejected him for the role of the boy who grows up to be the master thief Lucky. However, Dibakar Banerjee insisted on casting him. The director later said in an interview, "Even though the casting director wasn't convinced, I just put my foot down." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Manjot Singh's filmography

In 2012, Singh starred in Udaan, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film was received well by the audience. Later in 2012, he starred in a Punjabi musical drama Pure Punjabi, directed by Munish Sharma. The film is about four close friends in Punjab who had a strong passion for music.

In the same year, he played the character role of Dimpy in Karan Johar's coming-of-age romantic comedy film, Student of the Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Singh then starred in Fukrey in 2013, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It starred Vishakha Singh, Richa Chadda, Priya Anand, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. He was also seen playing a crucial part in the other two installments of the film. Fukrey Returns and Fukrey 3 were released in 2017 and 2023 respectively.

Apart from these, Manjot played a key role in Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film was released in 2023.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who was air hostess, became a model and later went on to work in hit film with Shah Rukh Khan