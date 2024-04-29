Florence Otedola, who is professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has left fans confused after her recent post. Otedola is a 31-year-old Disc Jockey from Nigeria.

The star has left her fans perplexed after she credited her father for raising her to be a “modern day man.” Netizens bombarded the comments section of the post with questions. Many fans also showed love to the star and her father for their bond. This is what we know about DJ Cuppy’s post that confused netizens on social media.

DJ Cuppy’s post about father

DJ Cuppy’s post on X has left Netizens in a state of confusion. The 31-year-old’s post about her father gave fans insight into her upbringing. “Shoutout to @realFemiOtedola for raising me to be a modern day man even though I’m his daughter,” the post read.

The post was perhaps meant to show how much gratitude Cuppy feels toward her father who did a great job at raising her. But the post only ended up confusing her fans because of the way it was phrased. Fans questioned why Florence's dad would raise her like a man when she is a natural woman. The star also identifies as a female which added to the confusion.

The star has not shied away from crediting her father for her success before this. Cuppy spoke about how she would spend 2024 prioritizing health, beauty, and professional success. At the same time, she expressed gratitude for the support she receives from her family, especially her father.

Netizens react to DJ Cupp’s post

DJ Cuppy’s post left fans asking the meaning behind what she said. The comments section of the post was filled with inquiries about what the star meant in the post. “Modern day man how?” one user inquired on X. Another commented, “What does this even mean?”

The star and her father were also showered with praise on the same post by fans who seemed to know what the star meant in the post. “Billionaire daughter and a music star. Grateful heart is the reason why so many people remain successful. I respect you for this gratitude towards your father,” one user wrote.

“I am proud of all the girls who were raised to be ‘modern day men.’ It is a lot, really,” another added. Cuppy has not cleared the confusion in a follow-up post or replied to any comments yet.

