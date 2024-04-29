PIC: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani beam with happiness as they pose with friends during Goa vacation

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stand out as one of Bollywood's beloved couples, known for setting relationship goals. Their continued display of love and affection keeps fans inspired. Recently, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Goa with their close-knit circle of friends. A viral picture from their getaway captures the deeply in love duo posing alongside their group, spreading joy on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Goa vacation photo creates a buzz

A viral picture featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has set their fans abuzz with excitement. Taken during their fun-filled Goa getaway, the couple strikes a pose alongside their friends in the image.

Kiara mesmerizes in a stunning green maxi dress, while Sidharth rocks a stylish denim shirt and shorts combo. Wrapped in each other's arms, their radiant smiles speak volumes about their happiness. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. In the series, he portrayed a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. His last theatrical release was Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. His appearance in the movie got appreciation from fans and critics alike. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make her mark in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan.

Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2. In the film, the actress will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. She also has Don 3 on the horizon, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh. Toxic alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan is also in the works.

