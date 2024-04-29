Ninja Kamui Episode 13: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

As the finale lines up to come out very soon. the fans are also gearing up to view the finale battles to play out in this episode. Ninja Kamui Episode 13 has many arcs to give closure to. Thus, here is all we know about the next outing of the series.

Ninja Kamui Episode 13: Release Date, and Where to Watch

The final release date of Ninja Kamui Episode 13 will be May 5, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be available to watch on the official pages of Max. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to Expect Next?

With danger lurking from all sides, the series has already set the stage for an amazing finale to come out. The first event to be expected from the finale will be the battle between Higan and Yamaji. It is possible that both of these fighters will be using their Gusoku Gears in this battle.

On the other side, Dilly's sacrifice will also get its due in the final episode. Mike is also to confront his partner on all of his actions. Thus, this storyline can also be seen in Ninja Kamui. Fans can also hope to see a setup for a second season in this episode. It will be interesting to see what the storyline holds in store for the fans.

Ninja Kamui Episode 13: Previous Episode Recap

Right from the start of the twelfth episode, the stakes were high in the story. It is seen that Dilly is rushing to reach Joseph to protect him. However, his plan did not work as he had been expecting. And so, the episode displayed the end of Joseph. In the next act, Higan finally learns the nuanced nature of the ninja code.

This information came from none other than his former chief. As a result of this revelation. Higan knew exactly what was to be done from this point forth. On the other side, Yamaji's plan was something that no one knew about. And so, the plan remained ambiguous. With this, the episode sets the stage for an interesting finale to pan out in the episode to come ahead.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

