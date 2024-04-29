Jimmy Sheirgill on taking financial support from parents till Mohabbatein; REVEALS his paycheck for Maachis

Jimmy Sheirgill is about to complete his three decades in the industry in 2026. The talented and dashing actor made his Bollywood debut in Gulzar's 1996 film Maachis and later, in 1999, did Jahan Tum Le Chalo. But he got recognition when he did Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Jimmy recently opened up about his struggling days in Bollywood. He shared that he used to get money from his parents for his expenses until he got Mohabbatein. The actor also talked about his first paycheck for working in Maachis.

Jimmy Sheirgill on getting money from parents till he got cast in Mohabbatein

During a recent interview with Sushant Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill talked about his struggling days and how he used to get money from his parents for his expenses. The actor who made his debut with Gulzar's Maachis shared that he was paid Rs 20,000 for it.

Jimmy also shared that when he heard about Gulzar's plans to make Maachis, he approached the legendary filmmaker and poet to get work as an AD. The actor recalled being asked by the filmmaker if he was an actor and why he wanted to get into the direction. Sharing his vulnerability, Jimmy said that he has heard that no one gets a break in the industry until 5 or 6 years, further adding that he doesn't want to go back to the home.

Gulzar gave him the script and asked about the character he liked. Jimmy shared, “After reading the script, he asked, ‘Which role did you like? If you had to do a role, which would it be?’ I said, ‘I think I should do Jimmy. My pet name is Jimmy.’ I met him as Jasjit Shergill.”

He also talked about listening to taunts from the people because the role was small. "Wait for your time to come," he was told. Talking about his remuneration and how he was lucky that he had family to support him, the actor said, “I think it was somewhere around Rs 20,000. I was lucky that my family was supporting me. This went on till I got Mohabbatein. Once Mohabbatein came, I slowly reduced taking money from home."

Jimmy Sheirgill's work front

Jimmy is currently making the headlines for his latest web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The war room drama is directed by Santosh Singh and also stars Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and many other talented actors. The series premiered on JioCinema on April 25, 2024.

