Mufasa The Lion King Trailer: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Give Voice To Important Characters In Goosebump-Inducing Glimpses; See Here

Beyoncé is back in Disney's Lion King universe and bringing her family along! The trailer for the prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, was dropped on Monday, offering a glimpse into the origins of Pride Rock's original king.

Aaron Pierre leads the film as the voice of Mufasa, with Anika Noni Rose and Keith David voicing his parents, Afia and Masego.

Queen Bey returns as Nala, with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter. Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Donald Glover return as Pumbaa, Timon, and Simba to set the stage for a grand cinematic experience.

Lion King prequel plot: Rafiki shares Mufasa's tale, launching epic journey

Disney's upcoming prequel plot introduces Rafiki, played by John Kani, sharing Mufasa's tale with his granddaughter, Kiara. Mufasa meets lion Prince Taka, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who becomes his brother. This encounter sets off an expansive journey for a group of misfits, testing their bonds as they confront a deadly foe.

Disney fans who have delved into supplemental material will recognize Taka as Scar's birth name, unveiled in the 1994 book A Tale of Two Brothers. This book also sheds light on how Scar acquired his iconic injury.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his work on Disney's Encanto and Moana, joins a prestigious lineup of Lion King songwriters for the film.

Lin-Manuel Miranda honored to join the legendary Lion King music team

"I'm honoured to be part of The Lion King's rich musical legacy, alongside incredible talents like Elton John, Tim Rice, Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beau Black, Ford Riley, and the amazing music team behind The Lion Guard. Collaborating with Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life has been a joy. I'm excited for audiences to experience this film in theatres," an excited Lin-Manuel Miranda shares.

Jon Favreau's photorealistic live-action remake, which grossed over a billion dollars, set the stage for the prequel announced in summer 2021. Barry Jenkins' film will delve deeper into the mythology of the iconic characters, including Mufasa, voiced by James Earl Jones and Scar, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, as in Favreau's version.

Jenkins expressed excitement about the prequel, stating, "Working with Disney to expand this wonderful story of friendship, love, and legacy while continuing to explore the lives of people in the African diaspora is a dream come true."

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

