‘Absolute Disgrace’: Fans Criticize Boxing Commission for Sanctioning Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson as Professional Fight

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul announced last year, after his first professional loss against Tommy Fury, that he will now fight more often. This year, he faced Ryan Bourland on March 2 in Puerto Rico.

A few days back, Jake Paul announced he is gearing up to return to the boxing ring this Summer. He will face former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be telecasted on Netflix for free.

MVP (Most Valuable Promotion) official page posted and informed Mike vs. Jake will be a professional boxing fight, "Who gets the W? Paul vs Tyson is officially a sanctioned professional heavyweight about. Who puts another W on their record on Saturday, July 20? Paul Tyson, Saturday, July 20, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Live on Netflix."

According to ESPN, the result will go on official records; knockouts are allowed, 8x2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves, and No headgear.

Fans are now criticizing the Boxing Commission for sanctioning the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

A fan commented and expressed, "Absolute disgrace from the commission."

Another fan commented, "The commission doesn't care about Mike's health. They just care about the money absolutely embarrassing."

Another fan reacted, "Disgraceful that from the commission letting someone fight with a 30-year age difference."

Another fan commented, "Absolute disgrace by all of you for sanctioning this. Shame on MVP, c*ckisa, Joker Paul, and the commission. yall should be genuinely embarrassed."

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

10. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

-Date: July 20, 2024

-Location: Arlington, Texas

-Result: TBH

