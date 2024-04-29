PIC: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt radiate pure joy as they attend Super League match together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stand out as one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They never fail to express their affection for each other. Frequently spotted together, they enjoy spending time with friends, family, and each other.

Today was no exception, as the couple had a wonderful time attending a Super League match in Mumbai. Their enthusiasm and genuine happiness were evident as they cheered on, radiating joy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy a soccer match together

Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at a Super League match in Mumbai. Images of the couple cheering and applauding at the soccer match quickly went viral. They were casually dressed, perfectly in tune with the game's atmosphere.

Check it out:

Other glimpses of Ranbir and Alia in their car also caused a stir on social media. Fans flooded the comments with expressions like "Most adorable B-town couple RK Alia," "Cutiepie Alia," "My favorite couple," and many more. Take a peek:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is immersed in his highly anticipated project Ramayana, where he portrays the role of Lord Rama. Alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with an expected Diwali 2025 release. Additionally, he's set for Love and War, a major film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. There's also a sequel to Animal in the pipeline, titled Animal Park.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.

The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.

