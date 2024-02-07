Exciting news for fans of Interview With the Vampire! The release of a new trailer for the show's season 2 has set the stage for thrilling new characters and locations. Meanwhile, filming for Season 2 of Mayfair Witches has officially kicked off, featuring new cast additions like Thora Birch and Alyssa Jirrels. Additionally, a mysterious show centered on the secret supernatural society known as the Talamasca is in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Trailer

The anticipation for season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is palpable, especially after the release of the new trailer. The spotlight is on Louis de Pointe du Lac and Claudia as they navigate their complex relationship outside the influence of their maker, Lestat de Lioncourt. The trailer offers glimpses of their European adventures, along with new characters like Armand and Santiago.

Interview With the Vampire has garnered praise for its bold portrayal of LGBTQ+ themes and its captivating narrative. By bringing Anne Rice's vision to life, the series has captivated audiences and earned its place as an instant classic. The inclusion of characters like Daniel Molloy and Dr. Fareed Bhansali adds layers to the story, hinting at the larger narratives that are yet to unfold.

When will Interview With the Vampire Season 2 release?

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 brings new cast

The expansion of the cast for both Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches brings fresh talent into the fold. David Costabile, Roxane Duran, and Bally Gill are set to join the ensemble, adding depth to the immersive storytelling.

With season 2 on the horizon, fans can look forward to sinking their teeth into even more thrilling adventures in the Immortal Universe. Whether it's the passionate romance of Louis and Lestat or the mysterious secrets of the Talamasca, there's no shortage of excitement in store for viewers.

Where to watch Interview With the Vampire Season 1?

Interview WIth the Vampire Season 1 is available on various streaming platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, and AMC+

