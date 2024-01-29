Is There Going To Be A Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot? Here's What Dolly Parton Had To Say

Dolly Parton gave a promising update on a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. In a recent interview, the country singer said producers were working on bringing back the series that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an American television series. It is about a girl who fought vampires and other monsters. It was written by Joss Whedon. He based it on the script that he wrote for a movie with the same title. The movie came out in 1992 and stars Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry, Donald Sutherland, and Paul Reubens. The television series has many fans. It was originally shown from March 10, 1997, until May 20, 2003.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton revealed reason behind not having kids all these years; expressed being 'glad' about the decision

Dolly Parton says a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot is on the way

During an interview with Business Insider which was published on 24 January, Dolly Parton talked about a potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot. “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it,” she said.

However, Parton didn’t delve into details about who was involved in rebooting the series. The singer is attached to the series that ran between 1997 and 2003 as a producer via her production company Sandollar Productions which she co-founded with her former manager Sandy Gallin.

Sarah Michelle Gellar talked about Parton’s involvement on the show in an interview last year noting that she never actually got to meet her in person. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar said during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon from Febuary 2023.

Advertisement

Gellar continued, “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

In January 2023, Gellar said a revival of the show doesn’t need to be done. “We wrapped that up,” she told SFX Magazine.

What was Buffy the Vampire Slayer about?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an American television series written by Joss Whedon, based on a 1992 movie. Starring Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry, Donald Sutherland, and Paul Reubens, the show follows a girl who fights vampires and other monsters. Originally broadcasted from March 10, 1997, to May 20, 2003, it has gained numerous fans.

The main idea of the series is the opposite of what is the normal Hollywood idea about horror. In traditional Hollywood horror stories, the young blonde girl is always the weakest character. She is always the one that needs to be saved. She is often the first one to die. In Buffy, Whedon changed that. He changed that girl into a person with all the power. He changed her into the hero. Many of the monsters and storylines in the series are symbols of real-life problems faced by teenagers. As Whedon has said, "High school is a horror movie."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, first broadcast on the WB network in 1997, was a significant part of Warner Bros. television during its early years. After five seasons, it moved to the United Paramount Network (UPN) for its last two seasons.

In the UK, the series was shown on Sky One and BBC2, with the BBC showing a family-friendly version with violence and bad language early in the evening and an unedited version later at night. From the fourth season onwards, the BBC showed the series in anamorphic 16:9 widescreen format, but Whedon stated it was never meant to be watched this way.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Tuck It, Suck It, Or Pluck It': Dolly Parton Unapologetically Reveals All The Cosmetic Procedures She's Had