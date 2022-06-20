When Brad Pitt confessed 'underlying competition' got in the way of 'any real conversation' with Tom Cruise

It's hard to believe that the only movie Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have ever starred in together is Neil Jordan's 1994 Oscar-nominated gothic horror classic, Interview with the Vampire. The two superstars have been the ideal Hollywood poster boys across the globe, for decades past, but behind-the-scenes, they were reportedly not the best of friends. Though, there was mutual respect for each other!

During an interview with Premiere, in 1995, Neil Jordan had touched upon Tom Cruise ("Plays all aggressive and individual all icy.") and Brad Pitt's ("All emotion.") different approaches to life. Decoding this further was Brad himself, who confessed, "You gotta understand, Tom and I are... we walk in different directions. He's North Pole. I'm South. He's coming at you with a handshake [Pitt mimicked Cruise's hyper-aggressive hello] where I may bump into you, I may not, you know?" Cinephiles will agree with the Oscar winner's statement as the duo's respective filmography speaks for itself, as do their real-life personalities.

As to why the two never really got to being best buds like one would expect, given their common trysts with being known faces around the world, with an overpopulated fanbase each enjoys, Pitt theorised about the Top Gun: Maverick star and himself, "I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation." Clarifying how it "wasn't nasty by any means, not at all," the Bullet Train star still felt it was present which "bugged" him a bit. Nevertheless, Pitt couldn't help himself from praising his Interview with the Vampire co-star, stating how the Oscar-nominated actor "catches a lot of shit because he's on top, but he's a good actor and he advances in the film. He did it. I mean, you have to respect that."

While Interview with the Vampire is the first and only project that Tom Crusie and Brad Pitt have ever starred in together, interestingly, the two almost starred in Ford v Ferrari. Ultimately, it was Matt Damon and Christian Bale, who ended up starring in the Oscar-nominated movie.

