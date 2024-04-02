Tinashe Opens Up On Upcoming Coachella Performance; Reveals Her Ideal Date And Preferred Harry Potter House

Besides hearts, Tinashe has also won rent for her fans!

The singer-songwriter appeared on the recent episode of Rent Free, a Family Feud-ish show on which the star answers questions and wins rewards that fans can use for rent. The 2 On singer definitely fixed people’s budgets after her fire-cracking performance on the show!

Tinashe teases upcoming Coachella performance

During her appearance on Rent Free with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain, the Watch Me Work singer had to name movies/books, grocery store chains and more to win rewards.

Before getting into the gaming spirit, she surprised her fans by announcing her upcoming performance at Coachella. It will mark her first-ever solo performance at the festival, for which she is “very, very, very excited." However, when pressed for details about her Coachella performance, Tinashe playfully refused, adding to the anticipation, "I don’t know — I can’t tell you, ‘cause then it wouldn’t be a surprise!"

The singer reveals her favorite Harry Potter house and more

As the game began, the singer was ready to “win some rent!”

Advertisement

The first question asked Tinashe to name her favorite movie or book she would love to star in, and she responded with Harry Potter. The 31-year-old pop star revealed that she is a huge Potterhead and would choose Ravenclaw over Griffindor, which is “too basic” for her. Although she guessed one answer correctly, Tinashe couldn’t guess Game of Thrones.

Surprisingly, she is not amongst the millions of GOT fans! "I slept on Game of Thrones. I never watched that," Tinashe revealed.

The follow-up question was about grocery store chains in NYC, but being an LA girlie, she bungled that one. "I don’t go to the grocery store. I try to avoid the grocery store," she admitted. "I didn’t even know New York had grocery stores, honestly," Tinashe said.

What would Tinashe’s ideal date look like?

More than the ideal date, it was about the ideal food the singer would prefer on a date, and she went for the safest choice—pasta! The Needs singer confessed that she doesn’t have a boyfriend or a food preference, but if she had to choose, it would be pasta.

Advertisement

"I would probably like a little pasta dish. I love a little spaghetti. You can never go wrong," she said. However, if the tables were turned, the singer-dancer would make breakfast for her beau. "I’d make breakfast. I’d make some eggs," she said.