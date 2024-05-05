One of the cutest mother-daughter relationships in the film industry is that of Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The duo have always shared a lovely relationship filled with love, respect and utmost affection. Well, Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s daughter Sitara is a star in the making and her Instagram grid is proof.

Turning the clock a few years back, Namrata posted an adorable picture of Sitara, calling it a Flashback Friday. In her caption, she wrote, ‘My Choti’ sharing a childhood picture of Sitara in a pink frock as she held a tiny cricket bat in her hand. A user wrote in a comment under the post, “ New (indian) women’s cricketer IPL”.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s childhood photo

Born to Superstar Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamaneni has always stayed in the limelight, amassing a massive fan following on social media, with more than 1.9M + followers on Instagram alone.

Apart from having a great relationship with her mother, Sitara also enjoys a great bond with her father Mahesh Babu. On many occasions, Mahesh has shared some heartwarming moments with Sitara, the most recent one being when Sitara attended the first-day first show of Guntur Kaaram along with the Superstar. The little girl is all grown up and a popular star kid on social media.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara’s latest photos

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh was last seen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also starred Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and others in key roles.

Despite the film’s mixed response, Mahesh’s performance as Ramana stole the show, with his electrifying dance moves and quirky one-liners.

Speaking of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film’s pre-production work is currently in full swing with the script work already complete. Earlier, Mahesh reportedly visited Germany to prepare for his intense physical role in the film.

According to writer Vijayendra Prasad, the film will be a globe-trotting adventure with the majority of the portions revolving around the backdrop of Africa. He also revealed that the film will be along the lines of the Indiana Jones franchise. Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keerawani has already started composing the music and the film is expected to go on floors shortly.

