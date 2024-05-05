Neve Campbell is 'Excited' to Return to Her Iconic Role in Scream Franchise; Says She's 'Grateful'

Neve Campbell is ready to reprise her iconic role in the seventh installment of the Scream movie. The actress had been a part of the franchise for 30 years before she quit.

Campbell opened up about how “grateful” and “excited” she is to be a part of the Scream family again. She also opened up on her feelings about working with screenwriter Kevin Williamson again. Here’s what else Neve Campbell feels about rejoining the Scream franchise.

Neve Campbell joins the Scream cast again

Neve Campbell spoke out about rejoining the Scream cast again as Sidney. "I've lived with Sidney for 30 years, and I'm really, really grateful to get to go back to it," the actress shared with People. Campbell decided to quit the franchise after she was a part of Scream VI. The actress and the makers of the franchise hit a hitch when salary negotiations started for the next movie.

Neve had previously spoken to People about how she felt deserved to get paid better than she was. "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," she had told People in 2022.

Neve Campbell talks about dealing with criticism

Neve opened up about how she has learned to not let critics affect her too much. The actress revealed what advice she would give her younger self. “Just to relax a bit more, go a bit easier on myself,” Campbell shared. She also spoke about how people had certain expectations from her after she had been on screen all the time.

Neve added that she had “absolute awareness” of how people “expected” and “wanted” her to look like. She explained how this created a lot of pressure for her. She revealed how that aspect has changed over the years. Campbell explained that she is “at an age” where she has learned to let it go. "It's like, listen, I got to love me. I can't be in control of what other people think of me,” she added.

Neve revealed her excitement over working with Kevin Williamson again. Kevin who has been a screenwriter for a few Scream films will be directing Scream 7. She spoke about how she is “really excited” to see Kevin in the role of a director. The actress concluded by saying that he “deserves” this opportunity and she is sure he will do a “phenomenal job” at it.

According to Neve things changed when she was approached for the upcoming Scream installment. The star explained how the studio had decided to acknowledge the “pay discrepancy” which made her feel “really grateful.”

The actress also spoke about how she felt “respected” by the creators, “When they first approached me, I thought, ‘I don't know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place.”

