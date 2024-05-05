Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Empathize With Rob Marciano's ABC Exit; Couple Defend Their 'Friend and Colleague'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are showing support for Rob Marciano after he left ABC News. People confirmed on April 30 that Rob, who used to work as a meteorologist on ABC News and Good Morning America, is no longer with the company. Some people who worked with him said he had a bad temper, while others defended him as professional and positive.

Talking about this on their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J. Podcast, Holmes mentioned that someone reminded them that leaving ABC News isn't usually easy. Robach added that it's a difficult situation, especially because they've been through similar experiences themselves. Holmes pointed out that Rob might still be dealing with a divorce, which could make things even tougher. They've known Rob for a long time, so they understand what he might be going through.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes started their podcast on December 5, 2023, exactly a year after ABC News President Kim Godwin put them on hiatus from their roles as GMA3 co-anchors because news about their workplace romance came out.

Compassion amidst challenges: Robach and Holmes extend support to Marciano

Holmes continued to praise Marciano, describing him as one of the best guys he's ever seen covering weather. He admitted he didn't know all the details behind why Marciano left, but whatever the reason, it's tough to see a friend and longtime colleague in that position. He expressed sadness about Marciano being talked about in a negative way, to some extent.

Robach shared that they understand what it's like to be in the spotlight with negative headlines and to be the focus of clickbait. It's a challenging situation for anyone, especially for someone like Marciano, who is a father of two. They emphasized how much Marciano loves his kids and often talks about them. Seeing those headlines is tough, especially for the sake of his family. Their hearts go out to him.

Robach also praised the work Marciano has done over the past decade and wished him the very best.

Marciano took on the role of ABC News's senior meteorologist in July 2014 and has been reporting the weather on Good Morning America since then.

In June 2021, Marciano's wife of 11 years, Eryn, filed for divorce. They have two children together: their daughter Madelynn, who is 12 years old, and their son Mason, who is 5.

Robach and Holmes talked about their own departure from ABC News on the first episode of their podcast last year.

Reflecting on a year of change and growth and podcast debut

During the launch episode, Robach mentioned how special the day was. She noted the significance of the podcast airing on December 5th because exactly one year ago on that day, they were told not to come into work.

Holmes chuckled and said they never received a follow-up call asking them to return, to which Robach agreed, saying it was quite the opposite.

Back then, Robach hadn't confirmed her separation from her actor husband Andrew Shue, and Holmes hadn't confirmed his separation from his attorney wife, Marilee Fiebig.

A few days after Robach and Holmes made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2023, PEOPLE revealed that their ex-spouses had found love together after their respective splits.

