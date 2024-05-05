Raven-Symoné Slams 'Disrespectful' Death Threats Made Against Her Wife Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné is drawing a line when it comes to her wife Miranda Maday. The actress recently spoke out about the hate her wife is getting through for something trivial.

It all started when Miranda admitted that she hadn’t watched That’s So Raven, the Disney show with Raven-Symoné in its lead. Maday received an unjustifiable amount of hate from netizens for her admission. Here’s what Raven-Symoné had to say about the whole situation.

Ravne-Symoné addresses hate towards wife Miranda Maday

Miranda Maday who is married to Raven-Symoné revealed that she did not watch the Disney show That’s So Raven while growing up. Her honest confession was followed by hate comments from netizens. The matter escalated when Maday started receiving death threats. Raven took to TikTok and decided to address the issue with her wife by her side. "I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Symoné started.

She added, "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it." Miranda chimed in while pointing out that the hate "really become wild." Maday explained that when she commented she did not insinuate that she did not know of her wife's career. "I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work," Miranda explained further.

The caption that accompanied the clip reads, “Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her… Stop.”

Miranda also noted that she thinks her wife is "endlessly talented." She added how she thinks Raven deserves an Emmy for her performance in the iconic Disney show. The star’s wife pointed out that the whole incident was a “spiral of misinformation.” Raven concluded the video with a direct message for the trolls. "For all the blue checks out they're acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need," she wrote.

Miranda Maday explains why she didn’t watch That’s So Raven

Miranda Maday explained exactly why she had not watched the iconic 2003 Disney show. She shared how she was “too old” to watch the show when it came out. She added how her younger sister is the one who was a That’s So Raven fan. "My sister who is five years younger than me watched That's So Raven, loved That's So Raven, and now that I've seen all of it, I love That's So Raven," Maday revealed.

In an interview with ET, Raven previously spoke about what That’s So Raven meant for her career. "We had such a good time on that show," the actress shared. She also added how she was the “youngest black female” to have a show named after herself. This made her never want to leave Disney. The actress refers to this period in her life as a “time capsule.” Raven also admitted that she learned a lot while being on the show. The actress concluded, “I can't say anything bad about it.”

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday met in 2015 at West Hollywood karaoke and the couple decided to tie the knot in 2020.

