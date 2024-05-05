Did Kyle Richards Drop Mauricio Umansky’s Last Name on Social Media? Find Out

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship has come to an end if this move is any indication of it. Richards recently dropped Umansky as her last name from her social media accounts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been married to Muiricio for 27 years. Richards also reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Mauricio.

Kyle Richards drops Mauricio’s last name

Kyle Richards dropped Mauricio Umansky’s last name after the couple decided to split. The RHOBH star’s Instagram name now reads “Kyle Richards” instead of “Kyle Richards Umansky.” What stands out from the star’s Instagram account is that it still contains a wife in it. The bio that describes the different roles she plays in her life reads, “Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

Richard’s social media change came after US Weekly reported that Mauricio moved out of the couple’s family home. The couple lived in their home which was located in Beverly Hills California. Umansky relocated to a condo in the same building as actor Matt Damon. The star reportedly pays $8.6 million for his condo.

Reports also revealed that Umansky “often” visits the Beverly Hills family home when Kyle is out of town. A source had also revealed that the two were busy with their individual lives because “they’ve both been traveling a lot recently.” The source shared, “It’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky decided to split in July 2023. Page Six reported that the couple is calling quits after 27 years of marriage. Even after Mauricio moved from their shared home, the couple still hasn’t filed for divorce.

Richards opened up about her dynamic with Umansky following the split. The star spoke to Messenger, explaining, “We’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out.” She added, “And I’m also very fortunate that we get along and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what.”

Kyle and Mauricio decided to tie the knot in 1996. They share three children from their 27 years of marriage.

