WATCH: Virat Kohli’s playful reactions to Anushka Sharma during her 1st match post son Akaay’s arrival are wholesome

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set relationship goals, having showcased their support and affection for each other on many occasions. The actress recently returned to India and graced Virat’s match yesterday, which was the first game she attended since their son Akaay’s arrival.

Virat made some playful gestures for Anushka, who was in the stands, during the match. The netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the duo’s love for each other.

Virat Kohli’s gestures for Anushka Sharma during the RCB vs GT match will melt your hearts

Anushka Sharma was present at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, which took place yesterday, May 4. She was seen in the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, cheering on her husband Virat Kohli and the rest of the RCB team.

In a video shared by a fan on X (Twitter), Virat could be seen making some playful gestures and reactions towards the stands where Anushka was sitting. He was also seen smiling and giving a thumbs up to her.

Watch the video here!

The X users showered love upon Virat's wholesome actions. One person said, "Love watching people in love," while another wrote, "My constant me and who people." A user decoded Virat's reaction as "Aarti utar raha (He is performing her aarti)," while another was in awe of their "code language."

For the uninitiated, RCB secured a victory over GT by four wickets. Virat made 42 runs in 27 balls, which included some magnificent shots that had Anushka laughing and clapping.

Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebration with Virat Kohli and team RCB

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1 in the presence of her husband Virat Kohli and other RCB players, including Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. They dined together at the LUPA restaurant in Bengaluru.

Describing his experience and expressing gratitude to the chef, Virat wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

