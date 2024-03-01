Who Is Vanessa Ray's Husband Landon Beard? All About Actor As Blue Bloods Star Welcomes Baby Boy With Him

Vanessa Ray who is currently starring in her tenth season of Blue Bloods, welcomed a baby boy via adoption with husband Landon Beard, she exclusively told PEOPLE.

Who is Landon Beard?

Landon Beard was born on May 25, 1979 in San Diego, California, USA. He has been married to Vanessa Ray since June 14, 2015.

Beard is professionally recognized as an actor and producer. He rose to fame internationally after his knot. In the year 2015, he got married to a famous American actress named Vanessa Ray Liptak aka Vanessa Ray. According to online sources in this relationship they have no kids.

Apart from this Landon is an actor known for his appearances in movies such as Generation Um… (2012), Sacrifice (2005), and The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (2022). On the other hand, his marriage location was settled in Pala, California, United States.

Vanessa Ray welcomes a baby boy by adopting

During an interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa Ray told the outlet exclusively that she and her husband Landon Beard adopted a baby boy. "Isaac Ray Beard was born on November 7th and he kind of came into our life, it was quite a whirlwind," Ray shared.

"My husband and I weren't totally sure if we were going to have kids, at what point in our life that made sense and all those things," she continued. "I was at work one day, honestly I was about to do a family dinner and I just had this overwhelming sensation of family and what I love about our life and all of these things."

Ray recalled calling her husband sobbing and telling him, "I think we're supposed to be parents" and "I think we're supposed to adopt."

Ray informed her close friend and costar, Bridget Moynahan, about her adoption decision. "I literally was at work crying and I went to Bridget Moynahan and I was like, 'I just called Landon and we think we should be parents,' " Ray shared. She was like, 'Great, you need to talk to Peter Hermann.'"

Although Ray had never met Peter Hermann, she knew that the actor and his wife, actress Mariska Hargitay, had adopted their son Andrew and daughter Amaya. Luckily, Ray and Hermann were slated for a scene together in the next script.

"Graciously, he really held our hand and walked us through everything that we would need to know about adoption," Ray recalls. "It's a lot of first dates almost. It almost feels like there's a ton of heartbreak that comes along with it."

Ray and her husband's adoption process took a year to find a lawyer and complete necessary paperwork. However, the process moved faster than expected. They posted their information on an adoption website and by the next day, they were on a plane to meet a potential birth mother.

"It went super fast," Ray shares. "She was like, 'He's due in four weeks, so we have to do this quickly.' We were like, 'Whoa, okay.'"

Their son Isaac was born a week early, only one day before the actor's strike ended. "So we can attribute Isaac [to] ending the strike," the Blue Bloods actress joked. "It all happened in three weeks, really from zero to three weeks. Then we were bringing him out and it was incredible."

Since everything fell into place so quickly, Ray wasn't given much time to prepare. "You're going through the process of speaking to different birth mothers and learning the laws in different states and things, and it just doesn't feel like you can buy a crib," she said. "You're not going to buy a crib and pacifiers for a baby that you don't even know you have."

For now, Ray is just excited to spend more time with her little guy. "We're just so focused on him right now," she says. "And just showering him with love and trying to absorb every single moment we can of his just littleness, his little life."

