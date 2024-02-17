Blue Bloods Season 14: Premiere Date, Cast, Where To Watch & More

The first episode of part one of Blue Bloods season finale premiered on CBS on February 16. Blue Bloods, currently in its last and final Season 14 will air in two parts.

With part one of the season currently airing, we have summed up all the quintessential details of the cult police drama including cast, episode numbers and slot, and where to watch down below.

How many episodes are in Blue Bloods season 14 and when do they air

Blue Bloods season 14 will be the last iteration of the show that made its debut on CBS in 2010. To keep the fans engaged for as long as possible, the makers and the network together forged a plan and decided to divide the final season into two parts based on consensus. Episode one of the first part premiered on Friday, February 16 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. The first part of the season is expected to have 10 episodes, with it taking up the 10 p.m. Friday slots on CBS every week.

Part 2 of Blue Bloods season 14 is scheduled to premiere in September this year and is expected to have 8 episodes.

Who stars in Blue Bloods - Season 14 Cast Explored

Blue Bloods sees Tom Selleck reprising his role as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for one last time before the show departs. In a statement issued in November last year, Selleck said, “heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us [Blue Bloods] for dinners every Friday night.”

Advertisement

Besides Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Former NYPD Commissioner Henry Reagan, Venessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan make the main cast of the season.

For those coming in late, yes, Blue Bloods centers around Frank Reagan’s multigenerational New York City police family.

Where to Watch and How to Stream Blue Bloods

As mentioned earlier, Blue Bloods airs every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can either watch it live as it telecasts on the small screen or can simultaneously stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime.

For Paramount Essential subscribers, the episodes will be available to stream the day following its TV telecast.

As for the previous 13 seasons of the show, they are available to stream, rent, or buy on multiple streaming platforms including Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, and more.

ALSO READ: FBI Season 6: Katherine Renee Kane Talks Major Character Death And Tiffany's Survivor's Guilt