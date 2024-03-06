Who Was Charlie Griffin? Wicked Tuna Star And Pet Dog Reportedly Killed In Tragic Boating Incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

National Geographic confirmed to Fox News Digital that Wicked Tuna star Charlie Griffin has passed away in a boating accident. WTKR reported that the Coast Guard received a late-night call regarding two overdue boaters traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs. They subsequently retrieved the bodies of a deceased individual and a dog off the Outer Banks. Additionally, the damaged vessel was found about 70 miles offshore, adrift. The Coast Guard continues its search for the second missing person.

The news was first reported by the Reels of Fortune Wicked Tuna page, which wrote, “It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th. Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!” Let's take a moment and explore more details about Charile Griffin.

Who was Charlie Griffin?

Charlie Griffin was best known for starring in the National Geographic Channel’s reality series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. Griffin appeared in seasons 2–5 of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, which featured the captain and his crew fishing for bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.The actor was also known for shows like 8 Days a Week (2011), Sober House (2009), and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew (2008).

“It is with a sad heart that we write this post. Captain Charlie Griffin met with a tragic boating accident in the early hours of Monday morning off Oregon Inlet,” shared local North Carolina business NC Watermen United on Facebook.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to the family, friends, and fellow fishermen of this well-respected and beloved captain of the Reels of Fortune,” the statement continued. ““Griff” touched all whom he met, including all his fans from his days on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

What is the show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks about?

The spin-off series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks premiered in 2014, focusing on commercial tuna fishermen located in the Outer Banks. These fishermen target the valuable Atlantic bluefin tuna off the North Carolina coast. The show tracks various fishing teams as they compete to catch the most fish while striving to sustain their livelihoods. The 13th season of Wicked Tuna premiered on Sunday, March 3, on the National Geographic Channel.

This isn’t the initial tragedy to strike the Wicked Tuna franchise; in July 2018, Nicholas Duffy Fudge, a cast member, passed away at the age of 28. Though the cause of his death was not disclosed publicly, a local fisherman informed the New Hampshire Union Leader that Fudge "may have been a victim of decompression sickness, also known as the bends'.