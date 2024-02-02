Will Ferrell’s Sundance Documentary Bought By Netflix; Will And Harper To Soon Be Available For Streaming

Will & Harper, a heartfelt and heartbreaking documentary about Will Ferrell‘s cross-country road trip with his best friend Harper Steele, who recently came out as transgender, sold to Netflix after its Sundance Film Festival debut. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed, but Will & Harper was drawing interest from several buyers. The film, directed by Josh Greenbaum, was warmly embraced in Park City with two standing ovations after the credits rolled.

Netflix has acquired the heartfelt documentary Will & Harper, which follows Will Ferrell's journey with his transgender friend Harper Steele. “We are thrilled about how audiences received the movie with open arms at Sundance,” the filmmakers said in a statement. “It’s a movie about the power of friendship and acceptance, that we hope can help shift the culture, and so we are excited to have a partner in Netflix that has the ability to reach the largest possible audience worldwide.

Ferrell and Steele, who co-wrote the Eurovision Song Contest and other Ferrell films, were hired at Saturday Night Live. Steele, who came out as a trans woman in 2022 at 61, co-wrote Will & Harper in which they drive from New York to California, making stops at various places to feel more comfortable since her transition.

Netflix has made significant purchases at Sundance, including the documentary Daughters about a dance program for incarcerated girls, the horror film It's What's Inside for $17 million, the documentary Skywalkers about Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, and the non-fiction film Ibelin about Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer who died of a degenerative muscle disease at the age of 25. These acquisitions demonstrate Netflix's commitment to Sundance's film offerings.

Peter Debruge, the chief film critic of Variety praised Will & Harper, writing that Iit can sound like a cliché to say that any given movie is what the world needs now, but ‘Will & Harper’ earns that distinction. Struggling to recognize her own beauty in a society that often seems determined to deny her identity altogether, Steele brings the trans experience down to earth.”

Will Ferrell spoke to Variety prior to the premiere of Will & Harper and admitted that he had zero knowledge about the trans community before Harper Steele came out. “I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell said. “So this was all new territory for me. It’s a chance for us in the cis community to ask questions, listen, and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Ferrell produced the film along with Jessica Elbaum for his company, Gloria Sanchez. Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, and Christopher Leggett were also producers on the project. Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, Jamey Heath, and Steve Sarowitz for Wayfarer Studios were executive producers. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal.

