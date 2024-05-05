William H Macy Shares His Thoughts on Felicity Huffman's Return to Criminal Minds: Evolution

William H. Macy has had some exciting moments lately, like being part of the big Planet of the Apes movie and his wife Felicity Huffman getting back into TV.

He was all smiles at the premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in Hollywood. But when he talked to ET's Ash Crossan, it was all about Felicity's new work.

Macy couldn't stop praising Huffman's work on the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. He said Felicity had a great time on set, and he even visited her a few times. He's really proud of her and thinks she did an amazing job.

Macy also mentioned how he and Huffman support each other in their acting careers. They've always been there for each other, both on and off the screen.

From script to screen: Inside William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman's collaborative relationship

Macy mentioned that he and Huffman really live by their words. They not only talk about acting but also actively support each other by exchanging scripts and giving feedback. Despite their busy schedules, they manage to make it work.

A tale of two talents: Felicity Huffman's TV revival and William H. Macy's apes' odyssey

Fans will soon witness Huffman's comeback to primetime while Macy steps into the Planet of the Apes universe for the first time. He expressed feeling pretty proud of being part of such a legendary series.

Macy reminisced about watching the original 1968 film in theaters when he was young, particularly the version featuring Roddy McDowall. Being involved in the franchise now is both flattering and fulfilling for him.

In the upcoming film, Macy joins a talented cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the modern rebooted series, set 300 years after the events of the last film, War for the Planet of the Apes.

Excitement awaits as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.

