Despicable Me 4: First CinemaCon Clip Displays Gru In Incredible Heist; All We Know So Far

A sneak into the new mischiefs that await in Despicable Me 4

During Universal's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, attendees got an extended look at Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Gru, voiced by The Office star Steve Carell, teams up with Poppy (Joey King) to steal a honey badger from a castle or a private school while the two Minions and Gru’s baby son Junior are in tow. Gru gets shot in the butt by a tranquilizer shot as the honey badger awakens and creates havoc.

The clip was introduced today at the Caesars Colosseum by Illumination boss Chris Meledandri. He thanked exhibitors for the sleeper success of his animation studio's Migration ($293 million at the box office).

“If there is any doubt, our commitment to producing original animation films remains steadfast,” said Meledandri.

When and where can you catch the all-new Despicable Me 4?

July 5 marks the release of the newest movie in the multibillion-dollar grossing Despicable Me franchise. Having earned almost $1 billion worldwide with Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, the animated series now reaches a new chapter as Gru and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their daughters, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan), are joined by a new member. And Gru's son Gru Jr., well he is kinda hell-bent on torturing his dad.

Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara) are Gru's new nemeses, and the family have been forced to flee.

King from Bullet Train, Stephen Colbert from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman from Saturday Night Live will be voicing the new characters in the film.

In this film, Pierre Coffin reprises his role as the iconic voice of the Minions and Steve Coogan reprises his role as Silas Ramsbottom.

Producers Meledandri and Brett Hoffman and director Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets) are behind the creation of Despicable Me 4.

Co-directed by Patrick Delage, who is also the animation director of Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2. And it's written by Despicable Me veteran Ken Daurio and The White Lotus creator Mike White.

