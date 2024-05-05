Amidst a lowkey month for the South Film Industry, it was the Malayalam Film Industry that shone the brightest again. Despite initial setbacks, both Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham impressed the audience and won big at the box office.

With the start of May, the platter is diverse but it is the folks from Kerala who are making the most noise once again. So, what are these films? When are they releasing? Let’s find out!

Exciting South movies releasing in May 2024

1. Malayalee from India (Malayalam)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Ranjan

Director: Dijo Jose Anthony

Release Date: May 1

Malayalee from India is a Malayalam language film starring Nivin Pauly as the ‘Malayalee’ from India. The film is an attempt at political satire and is more on the comical side as compared to Dijo Jose Anthony’s last political film Jana Gana Mana, which was more on the heavy side.

Slated as Nivin Pauly’s comeback film, Malayalee from India has been released on May 1st in theatres.

2. Nadikar (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir

Director: Lal Jr.

Release Date: May

Nadikar is a Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. As the film’s title suggests, Nadikar (translating to actor) follows the story of David Padikkal, a superstar struggling to handle fame in an unforgiving industry.

The film was originally titled Nadikar Thilakam but was later revised to Nadikar due to a request from Prabhu, Sivaji Ganesan’s son, claiming that the original title had sentimental values associated with fans of Sivaji Ganesan.

3. Aranmanai 4/ Baak (Tamil/Telugu)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna

Director: Sundar C

Release Date: May 3

Aranmanai 4 or Baak (Telugu) is the fourth installment in Sundar C’s Aranmanai franchise. The film boasts a stellar cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Sundar C in the lead roles. Much like Sundar C’s previous Aranmanai films, Aranmanai 4 is also a horror comedy. The film has been released on May 3rd, with mixed reviews pouring in from the audience.

4. Aa Okkati Adakku (Telugu)

Cast: Allari Naresh, Fariah Abdullah

Director: Malli Ankam

Release Date: May 3

Aa Okkati Adakku is a Telugu language comedy drama starring Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The film promises to bring back the ‘Allari’ Naresh of the past with the comic one-liners and the snappy dialogues. The film has been released on May 3rd with much hype and is directed by Malli Ankam, with music by Gopi Sundar.

5. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (Malayalam)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph

Director: Vipin Das

Release Date: May 10

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a Malayalam language comedy-drama, directed by Vipin Das. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is about a wedding gone wrong as a young man marries a woman who hates him, making his life a living hell. As lengthy as the film’s title is its stellar list of actors in the film, from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Ranjan to Yogi Babu and many others.

6. Star (Tamil)

Cast: Kavin

Director: Elan

Release Date: May 1

What is better than cinema? A film revolving around cinema, and Star offers exactly that. The film is an inspiring journey of an actor and his struggles as he embarks on an unforgiving journey to become a 'Star'. The movie has been directed by Elan of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music.

7. Krishnamma (Telugu)

Cast: Satyadev, Athira Raj

Director: V.V. Gopala Krishna

Release Date: May 10

Krishnamma follows the story of three orphans who grow up together on the banks of the Krishna River in Vijayawada. When they get caught up in a case, they embark on a journey of revenge and crime. The film's pre-release event saw chief guests and maverick directors SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and Anil Ravipudi on the same stage. As the film gears up for its release on May 10th, the expectations are sky-high.

8. Gangs of Godavari (Telugu)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Hyper Aadi

Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Release Date: May 17

Gangs of Godavari is an upcoming Telugu film that chronicles the story of Lankala Rathna and his rise from a nobody to a revered individual in the coastal region of Godavari. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17th and has been directed by Krishna Chaitanya and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

9. Turbo (Malayalam)

Cast: Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, Sunil

Director: Vysakh

Release Date: May 23

After a streak of highly successful films, Mammootty is all set to raise the bar once again as Turbo Jose with his upcoming action comedy film Turbo.

The film has been written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by Vysakh.

Which movie are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comment section below.

