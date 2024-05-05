WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur wins over the Internet with his ‘brillance’ in new video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make the classiest couple of Bollywood. The two are proud parents of two kids- Taimur and Jeh. Both the little munchkins are quite popular on the internet also. During their public appearances, the little munchkins are often seen grabbing eyeballs with their cuteness.

Now, most recently, a video of Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on the internet. This time Tim Tim stole the limelight not only for his cuteness but also for his intelligence. Check out.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan impresses everyone with his general knowledge

A video has been posted on the Instagram page by the name GK Genius Online. In the video, Tim Tim can be seen attending an online general knowledge class. The video begins with the star kid answering what promise American Astronaut Eugene Cernan made to his daughter when he went to the moon.

In the video, dressed in a green t-shirt, little Tim Tim confidently answered as he said, "Eugene Cernan wrote his daughter's initials TDC for Teresa Dawn Cernan on the moon," attracting appreciation from his teacher as she remarked, "Good job."

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over the little one’s brilliance. Thronging to the comments section, a fan wrote, “Bravo (accompanied by clapping hand emojis) my Tim Tim (accompanied by red-heart emoji, another fan wrote, “Brilliant kid tim tim (accompanied by heart-eye emoji)” while a third fan commented, “Awwww.”

Kareena Kapoor reflects on her behavior with Saif in front of their kids

Kareena Kapoor has recently been appointed as the UNICEF's National Ambassador of India. While speaking at the UN event in Delhi, the Crew actress revealed how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are careful as parents while having a conversation in front of their children. According to her, kids imbibe habits from how their parents talk to each other.

“Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation. That's also how I try to inculcate respect in both my boys," she said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, Taimur on December 20, 2016, while the couple welcomed their second son, Jeh on February 21, 2021.

