When Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell pulled a prank on late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds may just be the ultimate funny duo in the industry. Separately the two are comic geniuses on their own, but put together, they bounce off each other's energies. All the way back in 2021, the two pulled an unexpected prank on the late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. A couple of years ago the actors were on a promotional run for their projects, Red Notice, which starred Reynolds, and Ferrel's The Shrink Next Door. But they ended up surprising everyone by how they got more eyeballs on their movie and show. Here's what happened.

Will Ferrel attended Jimmy Kimmel's show instead of Ryan Reynolds

In 2021 Ferrel ad been scheduled to feature his latest Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door, on NBC's The Tonight Show. However, he took an unexpected detour and made an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a slot originally allocated to Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, the Deadpool star took the 54-year-old's place on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. In a light-hearted twist, both hosts embraced the humor by continuing with their prepared questions for the switched guests.

When questioned on Ryan's Red Note, Ferrell replied he hadn't seen the movie yet, but he had "hope" that it'll be good. From that point on Kimmel proceeded with all his questions that were prepared for Reynolds. The host asked, "How is your beautiful wife Blake Lively?" to which Will jokingly replied, "My wife Blake is wonderful, thank you for asking. She's doing great. It's a really busy household. She's a great cook, yeah. She makes oatmeal, killer nachos." For the unversed, Lively is actually Ryan's spouse.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Late Late Show with James Corden: Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be guests on last episode of talk show

Ryan Reynold attended Jimmy Fallon's show instead of Will Ferrel

On The Tonight Show, Fallon informed Reynolds that he had "a list of questions for Will" but added, "Now that you're here, can I... how's Blake? How are the kids?" Reynolds responded, "You know, they're all good. Blake's, uh, no personal questions, by the way, but Blake's is great. The sex is totally normal," to which Fallon quickly jumped in to say, "Wait, I wasn't gonna ask that!" The 46-year-old cheekily asked the host to stop asking him personal questions, adding "Hey, hey. Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions and you're going right in on it, alright? Barbara Walters, easy! Easy does it."

ALSO READ: The Shrink Next Door Review: Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell's strong performances keep you invested in this show