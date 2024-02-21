Top 10 Popular Will Ferrell Movies

Will Ferrell is decisively one of the most iconic comic actors that Hollywood, and the world of cinema in general, has ever seen. From his humble beginning in the entertainment business to his time on Saturday Night Live and ultimately earning nominations for the coveted Emmys and Golden Globes Awards, Will Ferrell’s decades-long acting journey is remarkable in all senses and metrics. Hence, we have compiled a list of 10 Will Ferrell movies that we think stand as evidence of the mega star’s acting prowess.

Top 10 Will Ferrell movies ranked

10. Zoolander

Released In: 2001

Long before we had Miranda Priestly, we had Mugatu, an eccentric fashion designer with a foul temper, who did not flinch before throwing coffee at an employee just because he could. With his platinum blonde hair, Mugatu is an established menace in the world of fashion, all thanks to Will Ferrell.

9. Elf

Released In - 2003

For your next Christmas, give Home Alone a break and opt for this Will Ferrell classic instead. The movie features the actor as Buddy, a human who was mistakenly raised by an elf in the North Pole. As Buddy discovers his true identity, he embarks on a journey to New York in hopes of reuniting with his biological family. Elf, a beloved family drama, explores the themes of unconditional love, affection, and acceptance, with the magic of the holiday season serving as its backdrop.

8. Old School

Released In: 2003

In the film, Ferrell plays a middle-aged man who has the heart of a frat boy alongside Luke Wilson and Venice Vaughan. The trio starts a fraternity house near their college but the parties they host soon turn wild, attracting the attention of the dean of the university. To keep their endeavors alive, the group of friends engage in several said unsaid pursuits, to continue reliving their glorious college days.

7. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Released In - 2004

Taking place in the 1970s, the film features Will Ferrell as Burgundy, a self-absorbed and uninformed news anchor working for a local television network in San Diego. The film tracks Ferrell's character, Burgundy, and his equally foolish news team as they confront the trials of broadcast journalism. Ferrell's sharp satire throughout the movie earns it a spot on the list of essential Will Ferrell films to see.

6. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Released In: 2006

Ferrell embodies the character of a NASCAR driver, Ricky Bobby in the film. Looking dapper in a racing suit, Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby lives to win or crash his car before he loses. However, the best in business Ricky Bobby soon faces competition from a French F1 driver, leading Ricky to confront his insecurities. The movie is a brilliant combination of Ferrell’s trademark comedy and the over-the-top race car action scenes.

5. Stranger Than Fiction

Released In: 2006

Stranger Than Fiction stars Will Ferrel as Harold Crick, an IRS auditor who suddenly begins to hear a mysterious voice narrating his life. As he tries to unfold the mystery of the voice, he forms an unexpected romantic alliance with Ana Pascal (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a quirky bakery owner who is being audited for intentionally not paying her taxes. Harold Crick is often credited as one of the most complex characters of Will Ferrell’s career.

4. Blades of Glory

Released In: 2007

Two rivals coming together for their own selfish reasons makes the perfect movie plot no matter what genre. In Blades of Glory, Ferrel and Jon Heder portray one such pair of rival figure skaters who are banned from competing in men's singles events after engaging in an on-the-rink brawl. The passionate duo, poised to salvage their career then join hands to participate as a pair in pairs figure skating. Do we need to elaborate further or did we already convince you to give this Will Ferrel masterpiece a try?

3. Step Brothers

Released In: 2008

Ferrell joined hands with John C. Reilly to deliver this modern-age comedic masterpiece. The pair of actors play two middle-aged step-brothers who live with their respective single parents in the film. When their parents marry, the duo is forced to share a roof and a room. Their immature rivalry then leads to a series of absurd situations. Whenever in need of a good laugh, Step Brothers can be your perfect pick.

2. The Other Guys

Released In: 2010

Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg star as desk-bound NYPD detectives aiming to seize the spotlight from their more accomplished colleagues. When the opportunity arrives, at last, the pair of them grab it with both their hands only to soon realize it's not as easy as it looks. However, they persist and manage to see the case through. The Other Guys is a perfect blend of action, thrill, and comedy.

1. The Lego Movie

Released In: 2014

An ideal choice for a movie night with your kids, The Lego Movie showcases Will Ferrell lending his voice to the villainous character, Lord Business, in this animated tale. The story revolves around Emmet Brickowski, a construction worker destined to rescue the Lego World from destruction and the tyranny of Ferrell's Lord Business.