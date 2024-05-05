Chris Pine Opens Up About His Big Break in Princess Diaries 2; Says 'It Was Absolutely Earth Shattering'

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was a really big deal for Chris Pine's career, and now he is stepping into directing with his first movie, Poolman. When he talked about his journey in an interview for an episode of Sunday TODAY, he remembered how landing the role in the 2004 romantic comedy with Anne Hathaway was his big break.

Pine, who is now 43, remembered, in a sneak peek of his conversation with host Willie Geist, how he found out about landing the role. He said he was using his small Verizon flip phone, the silver one, when his agents called him with the news. He recalled pulling over to the side of the freeway, and his agents told him that he was getting paid $65,000.

He shared with Geist, who is 49 years old, that when he heard the news, "It was absolutely earth-shattering.” Pine was only 24 when the movie came out, and hearing he'd be making $65,000 was mind-blowing for him. It felt like they were telling him he'd made $50 million. It was a moment that completely shook him.

Pine went on, chuckling as he recalled how he vividly felt at that moment that his life was about to take a different turn. However, he admitted that although the figure was initially $65,000, after taxes and everything, it ended up being closer to $15,000.

But, he explained, the excitement didn't last long at all. In reality, he still owed rent money to his parents, and his bank account was in the red. Pine, who starred in The Wonder Woman 1984, emphasized, It's a crazy feeling. It's something he'll always remember.

From The Princess Diaries to Poolman: Chris Pine's Evolution

In The Princess Diaries 2, Pine played Nicholas Devereaux, whom Anne Hathaway's character, Mia Thermopolis, falls for by the end of the movie. This film followed the success of 2001's The Princess Diaries, where Hathaway first portrayed Mia.

Now, two decades later, Pine has taken on multiple roles in his new project, Poolman. He not only directs but also co-writes and stars in it as Darren, a local from Los Angeles. Darren's routine involves maintaining the pool at the Tahitian Tiki apartment complex while striving to improve his city's quality of life.

In the story, a mysterious woman asks Darren to investigate a shady business deal. With the help of his friends, Darren confronts a corrupt politician and a greedy property developer. Through his journey, Darren uncovers hidden truths about his city and himself.

Excitement Builds as Chris Pine hopes for Princess Diaries Comeback

Even after two decades since starring in The Princess Diaries 2, Pine expressed in 2023 that he'd be open to reprising his role if there were plans for another sequel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he enthusiastically said, He is here for it! Give him a phone call or an email.

The Star Trek actor mentioned that if he were to return, he'd opt for a more low-key hairstyle, ditching the longer locks from the 2004 sequel.

Rumors about a third installment of The Princess Diaries surfaced in November 2022, though there hasn't been any official confirmation. Pine's co-star, Julie Andrews, shared with TODAY.com in March that she'd be delighted if another movie happened, but she wasn't holding her breath.

Andrews, who is 88, added a note of caution, suggesting that while she'd be happy for another film, sometimes it's best to let a good thing remain as it is, considering it's been quite some time since the last movies were made.

