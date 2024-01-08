Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig had a HILARIOUS way of presenting Best Male Actor Award; WATCH

Golden Globes 2024 were full of pretty memorable moments. From Taylor Swift’s death stare to Cillian Murphy’s adorable speech with a lip-stick stained nose, the ceremony turned out to be a pretty memorable one.

But one moment that went pretty under the radar but is equally iconic is none other than Will Ferrel and Kristen Wiig’s hilarious way of presenting the Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy motion picture.

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrel can’t stop dancing

Will Ferrel and Kristen Wiig are two of the most funny people on the planet. Put them in a room together and you can’t help but see hilarity ensue. Something similar happened when the pair came out to present at the prestigious Golden Globe Ceremony.

The duo came out and were doing the usual presentation stuff when out of nowhere the goofy Kevin Mcleod song, Fluffing a Duck started playing.

The presenting duo couldn’t stop themselves and started grooving right there on the stage to the delight of all the audience members as well as people watching at home.

The audience at the function were appropriately entertained with Andrew Scott who was nominated for his performance in All of Us Strangers grooving back from the audience seat. Ultimately the pair reluctantly stopped their dancing and hilariously pleaded to not play the song as they can’t help themselves from dancing to it.

Paul Giamatti thanks teachers in his winning speech

When Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell finally stopped themselves from grooving to the goofy song, they went back to presenting the award that they were there for.

Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Comedy/Musical beating out the likes of Mark Ruffalo and Joaquin Phoenix. Giamatti, who is a veteran actor in the industry, got his award for Alexander Payne’s instant Christmas Classic, The Holdovers.

The actor thanked the Golden Globes for awarding him for his role in which he played a stuck up and lonely teacher who grows out of his shell and finds a way forward in life while also helping a troubled student of his. He also thanked the teachers all around the world to whom his performance was dedicated.

